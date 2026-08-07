Preview: Nottingham Forest vs Barcelona - prediction, team news, lineups

With the new season just around the corner, Nottingham Forest are stepping up their preparations by taking part in the Friuli Venezia Giulia triangular tournament.

Saturday’s three-club competition consists of three 45-minute matches, with one of those games seeing Oliver Glasner’s men take on Spanish champions Barcelona.

Match preview

After a chaotic campaign that featured four managerial changes, a fight for Premier League survival and a surprise run to the Europa League semi-finals, Nottingham Forest are hoping calmer times lie ahead.

Leading that rebuild is Oliver Glasner, with the former Crystal Palace manager tasked with restoring consistency after proving his ability to deliver success in knockout competitions.

Forest have shown flashes of promise during their summer preparations, putting together victories over Notts County, Blackburn Rovers and Portimonense.

Those positives were tempered by a heavy 4-1 defeat to Sporting Lisbon, a result that underlined the work still to be done before the season gets underway.

With four friendlies still to play, Glasner has one final opportunity to shape his side before they begin their Premier League campaign away to Leeds United on 22 August.

© Imago / Sportimage

Another big season also awaits Barcelona, who will be looking to build on last year’s strong campaign.

Hansi Flick and his men powered to the league title in relatively comfortable fashion, though with Real Madrid plotting big moves in the transfer market, they might be in for a tough title defence.

Speaking of the transfer market, Barca have gone through significant changes, with the likes of Robert Lewandowski departing and such names as Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi making their arrivals.

The pre-season campaign has only recently got underway for the Spanish champions, who travelled to Birmingham City last week and ended up losing on penalties following a 2-2 draw.

Saturday’s tests against Nottingham Forest and Udinese will undoubtedly beef up the club’s preparations, with the side looking ahead to their La Liga opener against Elche on the 23rd of August.

Nottingham Forest friendlies form:

W W D W L

Barcelona friendlies form:

W L

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Glasner is expected to be without at least three first-team players as Nottingham Forest continue to manage injury concerns ahead of the new campaign.

Murillo remains sidelined after suffering a thigh problem during the final weeks of last season and is not yet ready to return to action.

There is better news surrounding Callum Hudson-Odoi, whose lengthy absence with a muscle injury is nearing an end, with the winger expected to be available when Forest begin their Premier League season.

Saturday's match is also likely to come too soon for Nicolo Savona, as Glasner has revealed the Italian defender is still working his way back to full fitness.

When it comes to Barcelona, the Spanish champions will be without Frenkie de Jong, who suffered a ligament tear early in pre-season.

The Barca captain is expected to miss the next four months of action, leaving the club looking for alternatives in the transfer market.

Marc Casado remains on the transfer list, but with the team short on numbers, he may get another chance to impress.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Sels; Abbott, Milenkovic, Cunha; Williams, Dominguez, Gibbs-White, Mcatee, Aina; Jesus, Wood

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Szczesny; Torrents, Martin, Christensen, Espart; Casado, Bernal, Tunkara; Kluivert, Abdelkarim, Adeyemi

We say: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Barcelona

With only 45 minutes of action on the table, both teams are expected to deliver a fast-paced performance in Italy.

In terms of the final result, both teams are capable of getting on the scoresheet, which is why we are backing a 1-1 draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.