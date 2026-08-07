Chelsea transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 7

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Chelsea transfer news blog on Friday, August 7!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at Stamford Bridge, as new manager Xabi Alonso shapes his squad for his maiden Premier League season at the helm.

Today's Chelsea transfer headlines

Chelsea transfer news today: What's happening on August 7?

The Pep Chavarria saga reached its conclusion late on August 6, as a final agreement was reached on a base fee of £18m rising to around £19.7m with add-ons, club and player exchanging documentation ahead of a medical and imminent announcement.

Chavarria has been given permission to travel to undergo his medical, as the 28-year-old prepares to sign his contract before the pre-season matches against AC Milan and Johor DT this weekend, making the Real Sociedad friendly at Stamford Bridge on August 15 the earliest date for a competitive Chelsea appearance.

A significant outgoing story also emerged on August 6, as Paris Saint-Germain are understood to be weighing up a £75m move for right-back Malo Gusto as competition for Achraf Hakimi, with manager Luis Enrique reportedly backing the approach.

Chelsea value the 23-year-old France international at that figure and are open to discussions, though they paid only £31m for Gusto from Lyon in 2023 and losing another full-back in the same summer as Marc Cucurella would require further defensive reinforcement.

Manchester City are separately said to be monitoring Gusto's situation, and the two clubs were also linked over Pedro Neto, with Chelsea understood to be placing a premium on the winger given his importance to Xabi Alonso's system.

A fresh complication for Chelsea's defensive planning arrived with reports identifying Enzo Fernandez as Enzo Maresca's dream successor to Rodri at City, an admiration rooted in their time together at Stamford Bridge, though Chelsea have Fernandez under contract until 2032 and are not expected to sell to a domestic rival.