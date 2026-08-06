Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs Getafe - prediction, team news, lineups

Tottenham Hotspur will return to London after their pre-season tour of Australia to take on Spanish side Getafe in a friendly at Hotspur Way on Saturday.

It has been an eventful pre-season for the North London club following significant changes to a squad that struggled over the past two seasons, while Getafe arrive looking to build on an impressive finish to last season that earned them a place in the UEFA Conference League.

Match preview

Roberto De Zerbi is not messing around this summer after seeing the scale of the task facing him in London since his arrival late last season.

The Italian helped Spurs avoid relegation to the Championship and has been rewarded with unprecedented backing in the transfer window, which has already strengthened the squad ahead of the new season.

The Lilywhites have completed big-money moves for Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, Jan van Hecke and Marcos Senesi, while Manchester City's Savinho and Liverpool's Cody Gakpo remain important attacking targets this summer.

De Zerbi's side have also impressed in their on-field preparations by winning all four of their pre-season friendlies, beating MK Dons in London before opening their Australia tour with a 2-0 victory over Auckland FC, edging Sydney FC 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw, and then securing an impressive 2-1 win over London rivals Chelsea last weekend.

The victory over the Blues was even more impressive as Spurs played with 10 men after Kevin Danso was sent off a few minutes into the first half for a foul on Joao Pedro with the score level at 1-1, but Richarlison snatched a 92nd-minute winner to complete another successful outing for De Zerbi's side.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Getafe will face Monaco on Thursday at Stade Louis II after replacing Inter Milan for the fixture.

The Spanish side have put together a mixed set of results during pre-season as Jose Bordalas continues to prepare his squad for the 2026-27 campaign, opening their summer schedule with a narrow 1-0 victory over Reading to make a winning start before attention turned to a series of tougher tests.

The Madrid club followed that success with another positive result by beating Tenerife 2-1 on July 22, making it back-to-back victories while the squad continued to build fitness and Bordalas assessed his options ahead of the new La Liga season.

Their third outing ended in a goalless draw against Real Valladolid on July 25, with the clean sheet extending Getafe's unbeaten start to pre-season to three matches before they faced their biggest challenge of the summer.

That unbeaten run came to an end last week with a 4-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid, which was Getafe's heaviest loss of pre-season so far and their first setback after opening the summer with two wins and a draw.

Los Azulones will have the chance to respond on Saturday when they travel to London to face Tottenham Hotspur at Spurs' Enfield Training Centre.

Getafe have faced Tottenham only once in their history, beating Spurs 2-1 at White Hart Lane in a group-stage match during the 2007-08 UEFA Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur Club Friendlies 1 form:

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Getafe Club Friendlies 1 form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images/Nano Banana

Mateus Fernandes missed Tottenham's 1-1 draw with Sydney FC due to calf fatigue last week and was also absent from Saturday's 2-1 victory over Chelsea, although Roberto De Zerbi played down concerns over the 22-year-old's condition, insisting he is not injured and will resume training when the squad returns to London next week.

Mohammed Kudus and Dejan Kulusevski continue to make progress in their recoveries from thigh and knee injuries respectively, while Xavi Simons remains on the long road back from the serious knee ligament injury he suffered earlier this year.

Getafe head into the new season with a fully fit squad under Bordalas, while Martin Satriano has impressed during pre-season with two goals in four appearances and will be confident ahead of the trip.

The Spanish side are also preparing for European competition next season after strengthening their squad during the summer, with Bordalas focused on building team spirit and cohesion.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Kinsky; Gray, Van Hecke, Davies, Robertson; Bergvall, Tonali, Gallagher; Solomon, Tel, Richarlison

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Femenia, Abqar, Romero, Davinchi; Uche, Martin, Terrats; Lopez, Sotriano, Mayoral

We say: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Getafe

Tottenham have enjoyed an impressive pre-season, winning every match so far, but they face a sterner test against one of La Liga's strongest defensive sides from last season.

Getafe, meanwhile, are likely to rotate heavily after facing Monaco just two days earlier. That could work in Spurs' favour, with the hosts expected to have the edge as they look to maintain their perfect pre-season record.

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