Arsenal transfer news: Napoli want Gabriel Jesus, but fee is not only obstacle

Gabriel Jesus's days at Arsenal could be numbered. Napoli are attempting to sign the 29-year-old forward, with the conditions of the deal still being assessed. The information was first reported by GE and confirmed by Trivela.

However, for negotiations to move forward, Arsenal will only consider offers starting from £17m. Even though talks have not progressed, Jesus is viewed as a priority target for the Italian club.

Napoli face obstacles over Arsenal's asking price and Jesus's high wages

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According to Trivela, beyond the fee demanded for the player, Gabriel Jesus's salary could also prove problematic in Italy.

The forward earns a significant wage in the Premier League, one that would be difficult to match in Serie A. However, the two clubs have not even reached that stage of negotiations, as they are still assessing Arsenal's asking price.

This is not the first time the Italian club have shown interest in the player. In 2023, shortly after his move to Arsenal, Napoli attempted to sign the Brazilian, but he opted to remain in English football.

While the financial terms could prove an obstacle, the player's adaptation would also be an important point of consideration. Gabriel Jesus wants to remain in England, given he is one of the longest-serving foreign players in the entire competition.

His adaptation to the country is also well established, with Jesus set to complete a decade in England during the current season.

While reports suggest the Brazilian views his time at Arsenal favourably, particularly given he sees the Gunners as a strong platform for a return to the Brazil national team, there is a preference, should a transfer occur, for a move to another Premier League club.

Gabriel Jesus chasing Premier League records

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Another factor the Brazilian is weighing up when considering his future is the records he still hopes to break. This season, the forward could become the highest-scoring Brazilian in the history of English football's top flight.

Jesus has scored 79 goals, three fewer than Roberto Firmino, who made history at Liverpool. He is also the second-most decorated Brazilian in Premier League history, with five titles to his name, one behind former team-mate Ederson.

On the other hand, Jesus feels he needs more playing time, and a move to Napoli could provide exactly that.

Last season, the Brazilian featured in 27 matches, starting just nine of them. So far in 2026-27, Arsenal have played two friendlies, and in both, Jesus began on the substitutes' bench.

Against Girona, the forward came on in the first half and scored in the 4-1 win. Against Real Betis, in a 3-1 defeat, he came on in the second half.

Gabriel Jesus has been at Arsenal since July 2023 and has so far made 123 appearances, scoring 32 goals and providing 18 assists. Last season, he won the Premier League with the Gunners, ending a 22-year wait for the title.