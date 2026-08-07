Tottenham transfer news: Arsenal interest could turn Romero exit into nightmare

Cristian 'Cuti' Romero is edging closer to leaving Tottenham Hotspur after five seasons with the English club, in a move that would bring an end to a significant chapter of the Argentine's career in Spurs colours.

Until Thursday, Inter and Atletico Madrid had been widely reported as the leading candidates to sign the centre-back.

However, according to The Athletic, interest from London rivals Arsenal could turn Romero's Tottenham Hotspur exit into even more painful news, almost a symbolic defeat, should the Gunners manage to pull off the deal and keep the Argentine in the Premier League.

While at the London club, Romero not only established himself as a defensive leader but also went on to wear the captain's armband, cementing his reputation as an intense centre-back who helped raise the team's level, particularly in the biggest matches.

A reliable defender, Romero was instrumental in Tottenham Hotspur's Europa League triumph in 2024-25, a campaign in which he was named both the competition's best player and the final's best player, as the club beat Manchester United 1-0 to end a 17-year wait for a trophy.

As such, the player, who became a key reference point within the squad, will leave a significant void at Tottenham Hotspur, particularly following a turbulent season in which the club only avoided relegation on the final day of the Premier League campaign.

The Argentine's departure would represent a real technical loss for the club, which failed to put forward a plan convincing enough to persuade its captain to stay at a team with a motivated manager and an active summer transfer window.

Dissatisfaction with sporting project fuelled crisis at Tottenham Hotspur

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

The reasons behind Romero's departure go beyond his contract nearing its end; they stem from a relationship that deteriorated over time.

Following a turbulent last season, in which his performances fell below expectations amid individual errors and repeated red cards, Cuti became something of the face of a team that had begun showing signs of instability.

The difficult spell became public when the player openly criticised the club's board and its sporting project, which, according to the English press, left the Argentine frustrated at what he viewed as a lack of a sufficiently competitive project capable of consistently challenging for trophies.

Tensions escalated further, affecting not only his relationship with the club but also with supporters, after the player travelled to Argentina during the final stretch of the Premier League season, at a decisive moment for Tottenham Hotspur, to continue treatment for an injury and also follow Belgrano, his boyhood club, who were fighting for, and eventually won, the domestic title.

The episode led some fans to interpret the trip as a lack of commitment during a delicate period for Spurs, even after manager Roberto De Zerbi defended the player, stating the trip had been authorised by the club's medical department.

Romero's next destination gains momentum in Italy, but a London rival is watching

© Imago / APL

Cuti Romero's next destination has been widely debated in recent weeks, particularly given strong interest from Atletico Madrid and Inter, considered the most likely clubs to reach an agreement, according to The Athletic.

However, the newspaper reported on Thursday another possible, albeit unlikely, destination that would represent a nightmare for Spurs supporters: London rivals Arsenal.

According to the report, Inter have already reached a verbal agreement with Tottenham Hotspur over the fee for the Argentine, in the region of £34m, although the Italian club have yet to agree personal terms with the player.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, managed by Romero's fellow countryman Diego Simeone, showed strong interest in the player last year and have since renewed their pursuit.

The most intriguing development among the clubs monitoring the centre-back, however, has been rumours placing Romero on Arsenal's radar.

According to The Athletic, Tottenham Hotspur are unaware of any concrete interest from the Gunners. According to the report, the chances of a controversial move to Arsenal remain slim, with Spurs' hierarchy determined to make any such deal unworkable.