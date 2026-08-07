Spurs boost as Fabrizio Romano shares major update and key details on new Micky van de Ven contract

Tottenham Hotspur have received a significant boost ahead of the new Premier League season after reaching an agreement with one of their most important players.

Roberto De Zerbi has made retaining his defensive core a priority during his first summer in charge.

Now, central defender Micky van de Ven looks set to commit his long-term future to the club.

Micky van de Ven set to sign new Spurs contract

© Iconsport / Tobias Jorgensen, Gonzales Photo / Alamy

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Tottenham have reached a verbal agreement with Van de Ven over a new long-term contract.

The Dutch defender will receive a salary increase as part of the deal, with Romano explaining that the situation mirrors Pedro Porro's recent renewal.

Romano also stressed that Van de Ven has never been considered for sale this summer, underlining just how highly he is regarded by both De Zerbi and the Tottenham hierarchy.

The agreement now leaves only the formalities before the 25-year-old officially extends his stay in north London.

Huge boost for Roberto De Zerbi and Spurs

© Iconsport / PA Images

Securing Van de Ven's future is as important as any new signing Tottenham could make this summer.

The Netherlands international has developed into one of the Premier League's standout centre-backs thanks to his recovery pace, composure in possession and ability to defend large spaces behind the back line, all qualities that are perfectly suited to De Zerbi's attacking style.

With uncertainty surrounding the futures of several other defenders during the transfer window, tying the Netherlands international down sends a clear message that Spurs intend to build around one of their most reliable performers.

Supporters will also be encouraged that the club are rewarding key players rather than allowing speculation to grow.

Keeping the spine of the squad together gives De Zerbi a stronger platform to build on, and Van de Ven's new contract represents a major statement of stability as Tottenham look to challenge at the top end of the Premier League once again.