Man Utd transfer news: Reds now 'weighing up' bid for £22m centre-back amid Chelsea interest

Manchester United are considering additions to Michael Carrick's backline as preparations continue for the new Premier League season.

The Red Devils remain active in the market despite already strengthening key areas of the squad this summer.

Now, Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi has emerged as a serious option.

Man Utd consider Jhon Lucumi bid

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

According to reports in Italy (via Sport Witness), United are 'weighing up' whether to meet the Serie A outfit's €25 million (£22 million) asking price for Lucumi.

The Colombia centre-back has also attracted interest from top-flight rivals Chelsea, while Juventus remain keen after agreeing personal terms with the player. However, the Italian giants have so far failed to match Bologna's valuation, leaving Premier League clubs in a strong position.

Bologna reportedly expect the 28-year-old to leave before the transfer window closes and believe a bidding battle between English clubs could yet develop, with United among those most capable of paying the asking price.

At just over £20 million, the experienced defender represents an attractive opportunity for a player who has consistently impressed in Serie A and on the international stage with Colombia.

What other business could Man Utd do before the new season?

© Imago / Every Second Media

Even if Lucumi arrives, United's work is unlikely to be finished.

A new left-back remains a major priority given Luke Shaw's persistent injury problems, while there is also a clear need for another left-sided attacker.

United still lack a winger capable of consistently stretching defences and creating chances from wide areas, making that position one of the final pieces of the puzzle before the window closes.

Lucumi would add valuable depth alongside the club's existing centre-backs and offer proven top-level experience for a relatively modest fee.

Combined with another specialist left-back and an explosive left winger, those additions would leave Carrick with a far more balanced squad capable of competing across the Premier League and Champions League this season.