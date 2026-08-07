Paris Saint-Germain vs. Man United: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for pre-season clash

Manchester United will continue their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a pre-season friendly against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.

The Red Devils are building towards the start of the new Premier League season, with Michael Carrick's side opening their campaign against Hull City on August 22.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does PSG vs. Man United kick off?

The pre-season match will kick off at 4pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is PSG vs. Man United being played?

The pre-season contest between PSG and Man United is being played at at Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Ullevi Stadium, which was originally built for the 1958 World Cup, has a seating capacity of 43,000.

How to watch PSG vs. Man United in the UK

TV channels

The pre-season clash will be available to watch live on MUTV.

The club's official television channel can be purchased for £29.99 per year.

Via Sky, MUTV can be added to an existing subscription for £7 a month.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via the official Man United App.

MUTV is also available on Xbox, Amazon Fire, Android TV and AppleTV.

Highlights

Highlights of the pre-season match will be available on MUTV.

What is at stake for PSG and Man United?

Man United started their pre-season with a 1-0 defeat to Wrexham, but they have been excellent in their last two matches, beating Rosenborg 5-0 before recording a 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid courtesy of a double from Bryan Mbeumo.

The Red Devils have seen their squad boosted by a number of returning players ahead of this match, including the captain Bruno Fernandes.

Man United now have three pre-season games against PSG, Leeds United and AC Milan before opening their new Premier League campaign against Hull on August 22.

As for PSG, the European champions opened their pre-season with a 3-0 defeat to Segunda Division outfit Mallorca on Wednesday.

Luis Enrique's side will round off their preparations against Man United, before turning their attention to next week's UEFA Super Cup against Europa League winners Aston Villa.

> Our full preview of PSG vs. Man United can be viewed here