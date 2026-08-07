Tottenham Hotspur vs. Getafe: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for pre-season clash

Tottenham Hotspur will continue their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a pre-season friendly against Getafe on Saturday.

Spurs are building towards the start of the new Premier League season, with the North London club taking on Brentford in their opener on August 22.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Tottenham vs. Getafe kick off?

The pre-season match will kick off at 3pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Tottenham vs. Getafe being played?

The pre-season contest between Tottenham and Getafe is being played at the English club's training ground Hotspur Way.

How to watch Tottenham vs. Getafe in the UK

TV channels

The pre-season clash will not be available to watch on UK television.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via Tottenham's official streaming service SPURSPLAY.

SPURSPLAY costs £45 a year, while it is £35 a year for One Hotspur members.

Highlights

Highlights of the pre-season match will be available on SPURSPLAY.

Tottenham's official X account will also post highlights of the contest.

What is at stake for Tottenham and Getafe?

Tottenham have had a successful pre-season to date from both a results and performance point of view, posting wins in each of their four summer friendlies.

Spurs overcame MK Dons, Auckland FC and Sydney FC (on penalties) in their first three matches before recording a 2-1 victory over Chelsea last time out.

Roberto De Zerbi's team will now face Getafe and Hoffenheim (twice) before beginning their new Premier League campaign against Brentford on August 22.

It is shaping up to be a fascinating campaign for Tottenham considering their summer spending and how badly the team struggled in the league last term.

Getafe, meanwhile, will enter the match off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Monaco on Thursday; the capital side will begin their new La Liga season against Alaves on August 15.

> Our full preview of Tottenham vs. Getafe can be viewed here