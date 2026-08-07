Arsenal transfer news: what's next after Vinicius Junior chose Real Madrid

For a few days, Arsenal believed they could pull off a move that would change not just their squad, but the Premier League itself.

Internally, interest in Vinicius Junior was viewed as a signing capable of shifting the club's sporting level, exactly the kind of star who rarely becomes available.

The contractual situation at Real Madrid opened up a small window of opportunity, and the Gunners decided to watch it closely. But that window has now closed.

Talks between Vinicius and Real Madrid progressed significantly in recent days, with the Spanish club presenting an improved renewal offer, until, according to The Athletic, Vinicius agreed to stay in Spain.

The Brazilian's decision forces Arsenal back into a market that looks far more complicated than it did just a few weeks ago. The problem is that the Gunners' need does not disappear along with Vinicius.

Vinicius Junior was an exception, not just a signing

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS / Ropero

There is an important difference between signing a great winger and signing Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian was not just another name on Andrea Berta's list, but a market opportunity that is practically impossible to replicate.

Very few players in world football become available after starring in Champions League triumphs, deciding derbies, being named the world's best player by FIFA, and still being at their physical peak. That is exactly what justified an investment in excess of £150m for the English club.

That is also why comparing Vinicius to Bradley Barcola, for example, another Gunners target, ends up being unfair to the Frenchman. Barcola is an excellent player, having developed significantly at Paris Saint-Germain, becoming more complete without the ball and offering depth, pace and the ability to create imbalance. Even so, he does not deliver what Vinicius delivers.

He does not decide big matches with the same frequency, does not attract markers in the same way, and cannot single-handedly disrupt an opponent's defensive plan. That makes a significant difference when a club is considering an investment in excess of £100m.

Arsenal still need an unbalancing presence

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The Gunners' attack has already seen changes: they lost Leandro Trossard and replaced him with Christos Tzolis, who posted excellent numbers in Belgium.

The club also maintains a fairly strict policy of setting a financial ceiling for each target, something evident in the failed pursuits of Morgan Rogers and in talks involving Bruno Guimaraes.

However, there is one position that still looks incomplete: the left side of the attack. Gabriel Martinelli remains a very useful player within Mikel Arteta's system. His intensity without the ball, ability to attack space and defensive contribution make him an important piece for a team built around territorial control.

The problem arises when Arsenal need to break down well-organised defences. In those scenarios, Martinelli rarely dominates matches individually. Tzolis is an aggressive forward, finishes well, and arrives off an excellent season, offering interesting qualities.

But nobody inside Arsenal imagines him as a player capable of competing for the Ballon d'Or in the coming years. Vinicius could have been.

There remains a recurring criticism of Arsenal over recent seasons: the team controls almost every match, but in Champions League fixtures or against opponents willing to defend for 90 minutes, they sometimes lack that player capable of creating something where space appears not to exist.

That is exactly what Arteta saw in Vinicius.

The Brazilian is a forward who turns ordinary attacks into goalscoring situations and is comfortable receiving the ball surrounded by two or three markers. It is a different profile from the one the Spanish manager typically looks for.

Arteta tends to favour extremely disciplined tactical players. Vinicius, by contrast, often thrives on chaos, and that is perhaps exactly why the pairing seemed so fascinating to imagine, and could have been exactly what Arsenal needed most.

The market offers good options, but none quite as complete

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Arsenal now return to a far less comfortable reality.

Barcola remains a name the club continues to monitor, but Paris Saint-Germain are playing hardball and value the Frenchman at more than £85m.

Arsenal like the player, but there are internal doubts over paying such a high fee for someone who, while excellent, does not yet belong to the group of European football's true leading figures.

Julian Alvarez remains another of Arteta's dreams. The problem is that Atletico Madrid have maintained their position for months: the Argentine simply is not for sale. In that scenario, other names inevitably gain momentum.

Rafael Leao is perhaps the most interesting option. The Portuguese possesses exactly what Arsenal are looking for: physical explosiveness, the ability to win individual duels, pace carrying the ball, and the power to decide matches on his own.

At the same time, he remains inconsistent in certain aspects without the ball, something that would certainly require adjustments within Arteta's highly collective system.

Even so, among the forwards potentially available on the European market, few offer as high a ceiling as the Milan player. There are also alternatives with a different profile, less high-profile players capable of developing within Arsenal's system, but none of them produce the same feeling Vinicius did.

Arsenal's transfer challenge under Andrea Berta

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There is another important aspect to this story: since taking charge of the football department, Andrea Berta has made clear he wants to avoid bidding wars. Arsenal are willing to invest heavily, but only when they believe they are paying for a genuinely transformative player.

That is precisely why the club did not enter the financial battle for Morgan Rogers once Aston Villa dramatically raised their demands and Chelsea decided to break the British transfer record to sign him.

The same logic applies now: paying £150m for Vinicius seemed justifiable because the Brazilian had already proven capable of deciding Champions League finals, carrying one of the world's biggest clubs across entire seasons, and performing at the highest level against any opponent.

Paying almost the same amount for players still chasing that status is an entirely different proposition.

But losing out on Vinicius Junior does not mean Arsenal are destined for a disappointing window.

The club remains alert to the market, has financial room to manoeuvre, and continues to monitor several targets. Berta's approach also reduces the risk of relying exclusively on a single deal. Still, the disappointment is understandable.

Opportunities like this arise very rarely. Players of Vinicius Junior's calibre almost never become available on the market before turning 30. Now, Arteta returns to the reality of a market in which almost every top winger commands an extremely high price, with few offering what the Brazilian has already proven capable of delivering.