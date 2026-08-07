Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'agree' shock loan move for Barcelona defender

Liverpool have reportedly reached an agreement with Barcelona for the loan signing of defender Ronald Araujo.

The Reds have been on the lookout for defensive reinforcements, with Andoni Iraola light on numbers at the back due to several injury issues.

Jeremy Jacquet is working his way back to fitness after undergoing shoulder surgery earlier this year, while Giovanni Leoni is entering the final stages of his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury.

Iraola is also without the services of Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley, the latter of whom is unlikely to be available until November.

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Liverpool agree surprise Araujo loan move

With Liverpool in need of a central defender and a right-back, they have made a surprise swoop for a player who can play in both positions.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Araujo on a season-long loan.

The agreement contains an option for Liverpool to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

The expectation is that all the neccessary paperwork will be completed in the next 24 hours, with the Reds moving quickly to make Araujo the newest member of Iraola's squad.

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Are Liverpool taking a risk with Araujo swoop?

At the age of 27, Araujo, in theory, should be entering the peak years of his career, but he has struggled with injuries and form in recent years at Barcelona.

While he has made over 213 appearances for the Blaugrana, he has had to settle for a backup role in Hansi Flick's first two seasons at the helm.

Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez were Flick's preferred central defensive pairing in the 2024-25 campaign.

Martinez's departure last summer failed to result in a dramatic increase in game time, while Jules Kounde continued to block off the path for Barcelona's right-back spot.

Araujo's status as a squad player is one of the main factors behind Barcelona's decision to sanction his exit.

From Liverpool's perspective, the loan may be seen as a low-risk move, especially since the purchase clause is optional rather than mandatory.

Araujo is unlikely to be a regular starter when all the defenders are fit, but he offers an experienced head as a cover option when key players are injured or need rest.

The Uruguay international may also benefit from a fresh start, having become the subject of significant scrutiny in the past couple of seasons at Barcelona.