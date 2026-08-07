Preview: Groningen vs. FC Utrecht - prediction, team news, lineups

Anthony Correia takes charge of FC Utrecht for the first time in a competitive fixture, aiming to secure a positive matchday one result in the Eredivisie.

The former Telstar boss has replaced Ron Jans, following the 67-year-old's retirement, and Utreg travel to Euroborg looking to extend their nine-year unbeaten run away at Sunday's hosts.

Match preview

Dick Lukkien's men finished last season in mid-table, with the manager keeping the Pride of the North in the Eredivisie for another season after securing the club's promotion in 2024 after their third relegation a year earlier.

Guaranteed to stay in the division for the third year running, the FC even played their part in the European playoffs at the end of the previous season, ultimately falling to eventual winners Ajax in the semi-finals.

Aiming to start the new season strongly, Groningen's tune-up matches were far from convincing, as they failed to win five in seven matches, losing four.

While the FC admittedly kept two clean sheets in their final three preparatory matches, five matches without a shutout is undeniably a worry, especially when one of their losses came against relegated FC Volendam, whom they lost to 4-0 at the end of last month.

They did close out with a 1-0 success over Real Valladolid, far from ideal preparation for momentum, but something to hold on to ahead of a fixture in which they seldom secure a win.

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Indeed, not since 2017 have Groningen defeated Utrecht at Euroborg, a fixture that strikingly came in August that year.

The Cupfighters, though, hope to extend that nine-year run on Sunday, even if they face a battle to avoid disappointment if their dearth of attacking quality continues this weekend.

In six matches, they failed to score more than one goal in four, while firing blanks in three, highlighting their apparent lack of attacking quality.

The last two defeats have deflated any momentum that Correia's men had after beating Varen Nagasaki 3-2.

It will then be interesting to see if they sustain their undefeated streak in this fixture, which they have won in three consecutive years, albeit with a pair of 2-1 victories sandwiching a 1-0 success two years ago.

Groningen friendlies form:

W

L

L

D

L

W

FC Utrecht friendlies form:

L

L

W

L

W

L

Team News

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Stije Resink and Malcom Jeng are missing due to knee and Achilles injuries, respectively.

Thom van Bergen scored just once in pre-season, albeit it came in their final tune-up fixture against Real Valladolid, but last season's nine-goal man seeks a strong start to this term.

Younes Taha has returned to FC Twente after last season's loan, ridding Groningen of their leading assist star (nine) from 2025-26, as they seek creativity elsewhere.

The away side have significantly more injuries to deal with, as Milano Jonathans, Noah Ohio, Victor Jensen, Oualid Agougil and Alonzo Engwanda are all missing.

With eight-goal Gijvai Zechiel now at Feyenoord and effective left-back Souffian El Karouani moving to Qatari club Al-Qadsiah, Correia's job has got all the more challenging.

Still, Dani De Wit and David Min will look to pick up the final-third responsibility for the Cupfighters for the season, having been involved in 10 and five goals last season.

Groningen possible starting lineup:

Vaessen; Schreuders, Rente, Blokzijl, Prins; De Jonge, Land; Van der Werff, Clement, Hernes; Van Bergen

FC Utrecht possible starting lineup:

Barkas; Vesterlund, Didden, Eerdhuijzen, Zagree; Horemans, Van Overeem; Alarcon, De Wit, Cathline; Min

We say: Groningen 1-1 FC Utrecht

Although Utrecht boast an extraordinary nine-year unbeaten record at Euroborg, their extensive injury list and recent pre-season struggles suggest Correia faces a tough assignment in his first competitive game.

Groningen have hardly set the world alight during their own tune-up fixtures, meaning a hard-fought draw appears the most likely outcome for two sides still searching for rhythm.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.