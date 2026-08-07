Liverpool lineup vs. Monaco: Predicted XI for pre-season fixture as Andoni Iraola faces defensive injury crisis

Liverpool are not yet sure if Jeremy Jacquet will be fit for their friendly clash with Monaco at Anfield on Sunday.

The centre-back has not played a game since February, and with Joe Gomez injured and Giovanni still finding fitness, there is no obvious partner for Virgil van Dijk.

Teenager Mor Talla Ndiaye may have to be used in Andoni Iraola's back four, with the defender set to protect goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

The duo are likely to be flanked by left-back Milos Kerkez, while Calum Scanlon may be used on the right side of defence due to concerns about Jeremie Frimpong's fitness.

Ryan Gravenberch performed poorly in the second half against Leeds United last Sunday, and his display may have convinced Iraola to stick with Trey Nyoni and Dominik Szoboszlai in his double pivot.

Winger Victor Munoz has joined his new teammates in training for the first time this week, and he could be afforded a start on the right, while Rio Ngumoha is likely to play on the left.

Florian Wirtz scored an impressive goal against Leeds, and though the German will want to score again, striker Alexander Isak will be the main focal point on Sunday.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Scanlon, Ndiaye, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Nyoni, Szoboszlai; Munoz, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Isak