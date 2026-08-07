Preview: Botafogo vs Fluminense - prediction, team news, lineups

Botafogo host Fluminense on Saturday, August 8, at 9pm (Brasília time) in round 22 of the 2026 Brasileirao, with the match set to take place at the Estadio Nilton Santos in the north of Rio de Janeiro.

Botafogo head into the fixture after almost two weeks of rest and training, while Fluminense return their focus to the Brasileirão after being eliminated in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, with the fourth-placed side at risk of slipping down the standings if they suffer defeat.

Match preview

Botafogo were not involved in the Copa do Brasil and last took to the pitch on July 26, beating Cruzeiro 1-0 away from home, giving them 13 days of rest and preparation before the derby with Fluminense, enough time for Franclim Carvalho to work with the squad and freshen up tired legs.

Recent form also supports their confidence, as Botafogo have suffered just one defeat in their last eight matches, a 2-1 loss to Bahia in round 18.

Botafogo sit eighth in the table with 29 points from 20 games, having won eight, drawn five and lost seven, while they are unbeaten in their last three Brasileirão matches after recording wins over Cruzeiro (1-0) and Santos (2-1), followed by a goalless draw away at Vitoria.

In the Copa Sudamericana, Botafogo are also enjoying a positive run after beating Caracas 3-1 away in their final group-stage fixture, with Cienciano of Peru now awaiting them in the round of 16, which will be played over two legs on August 13 and 20.

The recent head-to-head record is more balanced than the narrative around this fixture sometimes suggests, with Fluminense winning three of the last five meetings and Botafogo taking the other two.

The Brasileirão head-to-head record is also relatively close over the years, with Botafogo recording 22 wins, compared with 19 draws and 19 victories for Fluminense, although home advantage at the Nilton Santos and Botafogo's extra rest could benefit the hosts this time.

© Imago / IMAGO / Fotoarena

Fluminense, on the other hand, arrive as the more fatigued side after balancing their Brasileirao commitments with a two-legged Copa do Brasil tie against Vasco da Gama that ultimately ended in elimination.

After a goalless draw in the first leg, Fluminense lost 3-1 at home in the second, with Brenner scoring either side of half-time before Martinelli pulled one back in the second half and Puma Rodriguez added a late third to confirm their exit.

Since their Copa Libertadores victory over Deportivo La Guaira on May 27, Fluminense have gone six matches without a win across all competitions, recording five consecutive draws against Cruzeiro, Bragantino, Grêmio and Bahia in the Brasileirao, as well as Vasco in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil, before losing the return fixture, while their only victory during this period came in a friendly against Bahia on July 12 and therefore does not count towards the official statistics.

Despite their winless run, Fluminense remain fourth with 34 points from 21 matches, having recorded nine wins, seven draws and five defeats, with results elsewhere among the teams in the top half helping them maintain their position.

Their position is precarious, however, with Bahia on 32 points and Bragantino on 31 closing in from below, meaning a defeat in the derby could trigger a slide down the table as Zubeldia's side look to rediscover their winning form before their seemingly comfortable league position becomes a genuine concern.

Botafogo Brasileiro form:

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Botafogo form (all competitions):

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Fluminense Brasileiro form:

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Team News

© Imago / Fotoarena

Huguinho is unavailable for Botafogo after picking up his third yellow card of the season in the last Brasileirão match against Cruzeiro, while Allan and Junior Santos remain in the treatment room.

Behind the scenes, Botafogo are hopeful of completing a deal for Gabriel de Alba before the second leg against Cienciano on August 20, meaning Franclim Carvalho will continue working with the players already at his disposal until then.

The injury situation is even more complicated for Fluminense, with Thiago Silva and Freytes remaining sidelined, Martinelli a fitness doubt, and five players — Hercules, Guga, Guilherme Arana, Jefferson Savarino and Ignacio — one yellow card away from suspension.

A booking for any of those players would result in an automatic ban, potentially limiting how aggressively Fluminense can approach the derby, while new signing Julian Millan is also sidelined with a thigh injury.

Botafogo possible starting lineup:

Warleson; Vitinho, Justino, Ferraresi, Alex Telles; Danilo, Medina; Rodriguez, Montoro, Martins; Arthur Cabral

Fluminense possible starting lineup:

Fabio; Guga, Ignacio, Jemmes, Guilherme Arana; Martinelli, Hercules; Canobbio, Acosta, Savarino; Hulk

We say: Botafogo 1-0 Fluminense

Botafogo should look to build on their good recent form and take advantage of their rest, with the hosts having had 13 days between matches by kick-off, while Fluminense arrive under pressure following their Copa do Brasil elimination by Vasco da Gama, who sit 18th in the league.

Even so, the recent trend points towards a tight, low-scoring contest, with both sides having modest goal returns of late and combining for close to 3.1 goals per game this season, one of the lower rates in the division.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.