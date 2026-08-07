Chelsea vs. AC Milan: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for pre-season friendly

Chelsea will play the first of two matches in two days when they take on Italian giants AC Milan in Jakarta on Saturday.

The Blues head into the contest on the back of consecutive defeats on the pre-season tour of Australia and Asia, while Milan have had to settle for draws in their first two friendlies.

What time does Chelsea vs. AC Milan kick off?

The game will get underway at 7pm local time in Jakarta, Indonesia, which will be 1pm for fans watching in the UK.

Where is Chelsea vs. AC Milan being played?

The friendly will take place at the 9,170-capacity Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium, which is often used for track and field athletics.

How to watch Chelsea vs. AC Milan in the UK

TV channels

The pre-season fixture will not be available to watch in the UK.

Online streaming

Fans in the UK can watch the match via Chelsea's in-house streaming service, CFC+. Match passes are available for £9.99, while a yearly subscription is priced at £14.99.

Highlights

Chelsea will show highlights of the friendly on CFC+ and their official YouTube channel.

What is at stake for Chelsea and AC Milan?

After taking over the reins in the summer, Xabi Alonso's main goal is to implement his philosophy in pre-season, so that his team are in a good position to fly out of the blocks when they kick off the Premier League campaign against Fulham on August 24.

That said, Alonso will still be keen for his team to pick up positive results in Saturday and Sunday's games against Milan and Johor DT respectively.

The Blues have not won since beating Western Sydney Wanderers in Alonso's first game in charge, with the last two matches resulting in narrow defeats to Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus.

Like Alonso, new AC Milan head coach Ruben Amorim is using pre-season as a chance to get his idea across to his players ahead of the Serie A opener against Torino on August 23.

The Rossoneri boss could do with a win after overseeing a 2-2 scoreline against Celtic and a 1-1 draw against rivals Inter Milan in his first two friendlies in charge.