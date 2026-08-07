Vinicius Junior contract: Did Real Madrid superstar 'use' Arsenal to land bumper new deal?

With Vinicius Junior signing a new contract at Real Madrid, Sports Mole's Site Coordinator Ben Knapton discusses Arsenal's interest in the Brazil international.

Ben Knapton, Site Coordinator: "The cynic in me is still really skeptical about that"

Was Vini Jr Using Arsenal? New Real Madrid Contract Confirmed, Alternative Targets For Arteta

When the stories first came out and it was first reported that Arsenal were looking at him, I thought that's great, we are serious about this, we really want to sign Vini.

But there was always that little bit in my mind saying this is never going to happen, this is completely unrealistic. When Arsenal are linked with a massive name, just don't get your hopes up.

Arsenal have such a bigger pull now than they did five years ago or 15 years ago during the banter years. Apparently, reading The Athletic this morning, Vini would have been open to joining Arsenal if no new deal with Real could have been agreed.

The cynic in me is still really skeptical about that. I cannot help but think he was using Arsenal's interest to get the best deal from Real Madrid.

Going to Real Madrid and essentially saying the Premier League champions and Champions League finalists want him, and asking what they're going to do about it.

That's what Arsenal were apparently willing to offer. They were going to skyrocket his brand, make him the face of the Premier League, and give him a bigger contract than any previous Arsenal player in history.

They were really pulling out all the stops. But I was always skeptical because the reporting was saying he always wanted to stay at Real Madrid.

There was a bit of tension in negotiations and it didn't get over the line as quickly as Real Madrid would have wanted, but the consensus was that first and foremost he wants to stay.

He's already at what many people would say are the biggest club in the world. They have the money to pay him what he wants, as the deal being officially agreed now confirms.

I thought there was maybe a 5 to 10% chance of it happening, and that's probably being overly generous. Arsenal clearly had the financial power to do it.

Andrea Berta, the sporting director, is targeting these superstar players. He and Mikel believe Arsenal can build a dynasty right now.

Premier League champions, Champions League finalists. Man City with Pep leaving, Liverpool undergoing a transition. Same with Chelsea and United.

There's a feeling that they can dominate the Premier League for a few years and have the best chance possible at winning the Champions League.

They want to sign these superstar players, and Vinicius undoubtedly is one. He would have elevated the level of the Arsenal squad immediately.

But I still never thought it was going to get off the ground because from a neutral, impartial point of view, Real Madrid have bigger pulling power than Arsenal.

It was a shame from Arsenal's perspective, but it's an announcement I expected. You can imagine what they'd have done in shirt sales.

I remember the Ozil signing in 2013, when it was just bedlam outside the Emirates. It would have been the biggest signing in English football history.

His signing would have commanded a record transfer fee, more than the Ozil signing in 2013, and it would have been a monumental transfer.

Who would have expected Arsenal to sign Vinicius Jr at the start of the window? It's not going to happen now unless there is the most bizarre turnaround.

He has signed that new deal, but the shirt sales, the branding, the entire landscape of the Premier League could have been changed by that signing.

Maybe we will see in a few years' time if he runs down that Real Madrid contract.

Arsenal are still toppling, but he will be in his 30s then, so I do not think that is going to happen. It's a shame for Arsenal, but amazing for Real Madrid.