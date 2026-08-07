Arsenal lineup vs. Borussia Dortmund: Predicted XI for Emirates Cup including Gabriel, Martin Odegaard decisions

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard could be in line for his first appearance of pre-season in Sunday's Emirates Cup match against Borussia Dortmund.

The Norway playmaker has returned to training after his run to the World Cup quarter-finals, but Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Real Betis came too soon for him to be involved.

However, having been put through his paces at London Colney, Odegaard is expected to make the matchday squad this weekend, but any appearance for the skipper will almost certainly come from the bench.

As a result, Kai Havertz and Myles Lewis-Skelly are expected to continue in the engine room, but there is scope for Fabio Vieira to dislodge Ethan Nwaneri, whose display against Betis left something to be desired.

With Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke still on holiday, Max Dowman is Arsenal's go-to right-winger, but Gabriel Martinelli is a candidate to replace Christos Tzolis, thus allowing the Greek a proper welcome when he comes off the bench.

Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes both played 30 minutes of Wednesday's defeat following their holidays, and the pair could now get either 45 or 60 minutes under their belts from the first whistle.

Gabriel's possible return to the backline could see Riccardo Calafiori make way, while Kepa Arrizabalaga's error-strewn display against Real Betis should tempt Mikel Arteta into giving Illan Meslier a run-out.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Meslier; White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Hincapie; Vieira, Lewis-Skelly, Havertz; Dowman, Gyokeres, Martinelli