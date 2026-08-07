Preview: Remo vs Atletico Mineiro - prediction, team news, lineups

Remo welcome Atletico Mineiro to Mangueirao on Saturday in the 22nd round of the Brasileirao Serie A, with the hosts battling to move out of the relegation zone.

The visitors travel to Belem in high spirits after ending Palmeiras' long unbeaten home run, as Eduardo Dominguez's side continue their push towards the top six.

Match preview

Remo head into the weekend knowing that every point could prove crucial in their fight for survival, with the Para-based club 19th in the Serie A standings with 21 points from as many matches.

Leo Conde's side looked to have turned a corner when they recorded an impressive 2-0 home victory over Vitoria, but they were unable to build on that result and slipped to a damaging 2-1 defeat away to fellow strugglers Mirassol in their next league outing.

Since taking charge in March, Conde has worked to improve the team's organisation and defensive structure after replacing Juan Carlos Osorio, although Remo have continued to struggle for consistency at both ends of the pitch.

The home supporters at Mangueirao have remained one of the club's strengths, with the host picking up 13 of their total points at home, and Remo will again rely heavily on their backing as they attempt to secure another important result.

Alef Manga remains the team's main attacking threat, while former Brazil international Yago Pikachu continues to provide creativity and experience in the final third.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Atletico-MG, meanwhile, arrive in Belem with renewed confidence after producing one of the standout results of the previous round.

Eduardo Dominguez's men stunned league leaders Palmeiras with a 2-1 away victory, ending the Sao Paulo club's 23-match unbeaten home record in Serie A and providing another indication that Atletico are capable of challenging the division's strongest sides.

That victory followed a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Bahia and has lifted Galo back into contention for the continental qualification places.

Currently 10th in the table with 28 points from 20 matches, Atletico also hold a game in hand over several of the teams above them, leaving them well placed to climb the standings over the coming weeks.

Since Dominguez arrived earlier this year, Atletico have gradually adapted to life after Hulk's departure, with Bernard, Tomas Cuello and Mateo Cassierra all assuming greater responsibility in attack.

Remo Brasileiro form:

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Remo form (all competitions):

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Atletico Mineiro Brasileiro form:

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Atletico Mineiro form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Remo will welcome back defender Ze Ivaldo and midfielder Patrick after both players missed the Copa do Brasil defeat to Santos because they were ineligible against their parent club.

However, Tchamba remains unavailable with a muscle injury, while Marcelinho and Leonel Pico are both one yellow card away from suspension.

Atletico-MG will be without suspended left-back Renan Lodi after he accumulated his third yellow card of the campaign.

Patrick remains sidelined with a knee injury, while defender Leo Duarte is still recovering from a thigh problem.

Lyanco, Tomas Perez and Angelo Preciado are all one booking away from serving a suspension.

Remo possible starting lineup:

Rangel; Marcelinho, Marllon, Ze Ivaldo, Mayk; Ze Wellison, Patryck; Pikachu, Ze Ricardo, Jaja; Manga

Atletico Mineiro possible starting lineup:

Everson; Natanael, Tressoldi, Lyanco, Pascini; Franco, Cisse; Cuello, Hugo, Bernard; Cassierra

We say: Remo 0-1 Atletico Mineiro

Remo should make life difficult with the backing of a passionate home crowd, but Atletico-MG arrive in considerably stronger form and appear to have found greater balance under Dominguez.

The visitors possess more quality throughout the squad, and after their statement victory over Palmeiras, they should have enough confidence to edge a tight contest and continue their climb up the Serie A table.

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