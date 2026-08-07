Preview: Hearts vs Dundee United - prediction, team news, lineups

Hearts welcome Dundee United to Tynecastle Park on Sunday afternoon for a matchday two clash in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts lost 2-1 to Aberdeen in their opening league game, while the visitors drew 1-1 with Rangers in their first league fixture.

Match preview

Hearts devastatingly missed out on the Scottish Premiership title on the final day of 2025-26, as Celtic clinched the title with a 3-1 victory against the Jambos at Celtic Park.

The bad news has continued for the Jambos throughout the summer, with manager Derek McInnes, Lawrence Shankland and Cameron Devlin all departing to join Rangers, while Hearts have endured a disastrous start to the new season.

The Jambos, under Wouter Vrancken's management, have lost all of their first four competitive fixtures, including suffering elimination from the Champions League qualifiers after losing 6-0 on aggregate to Sturm Graz and being on the verge of elimination from the Europa League qualifiers following a 6-1 first-leg defeat to Benfica in the third qualifying round.

Vrancken will be desperate to finally put an end to their losing streak when they return to Tynecastle Park on Sunday to face Dundee United, who the Jambos have defeated in two of their last three meetings.

© Imago

Meanwhile, Dundee United go into the Scottish Premiership's second matchday having experienced an encouraging start to the new season.

The Tangerines started the 2026-27 campaign by finishing top of Scottish League Cup Group B with three wins and one defeat, including commanding victories over Arbroath (3-0) and The Spartans (4-0), setting up a second-round clash with Celtic.

Jim Goodwin's side followed that up with a 1-1 draw against Rangers in their opening Scottish Premiership fixture, with summer signing Lachlan Rose opening the scoring before Thelo Aasgaard equalised just before the hour mark.

Goodwin will take plenty of encouragement from that result and performance, which saw the Tangerines create 1.64 expected goals (xG) to Rangers' 1.46xG, and the manager will be hoping his team can build on that with another strong performance and victory on Sunday.

Dundee United have lost two of their last three meetings with Hearts, but they will draw confidence from their recent record at Tynecastle, having avoided defeat in their last three away clashes with the Jambos, including two wins in that time.

Hearts Scottish Premiership form:

Hearts form (all competitions):

Dundee United Scottish Premiership form:

Dundee United form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Eric McCowat, Alamy Live News

Hearts will be without Stuart Findlay, who was given a red card in the opening league game against Aberdeen, while Christian Borchgrevink, Stephen Kingsley, Craig Halkett and Ageu are all out with injuries.

Following the crushing 6-1 defeat to Benfica last time out, Vrancken could look to name several changes on Sunday, meaning the likes of Jamie McCart, Severin Sabri Guendouz and Tomas Magnusson could start.

Dundee United will be unable to call upon the services of Miller Thomson due to an ankle injury, while Bert Esselink may also be a doubt after coming off with an injury concern in the first league fixture against Rangers.

Iurie Iovu could, therefore, partner Michael Forbes in central defence, while an otherwise unchanged team from the opening weekend could be named.

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Reus; Altena, McCart, McEntee, Milne; Guendouz, Renaud, Magnusson, Kyziridis; Braga, Kabore

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Walton; Rawlins, Iovu, Forbes, Ferry; Sevelj, Tait, Agyei; Randall, Rose, Sapsford

We say: Hearts 1-2 Dundee United

Hearts have endured a disastrous start to the season and head into the game off the back of four straight defeats, while Dundee United will be encouraged by their point against Rangers on the opening day.

The Tangerines also boast a strong recent record at Tynecastle Park, and given the contrast in form, we are backing the away side to extend their impressive away run at Tynecastle with a win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.