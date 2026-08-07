Preview: Kilmarnock vs Celtic - prediction, team news, lineups

Kilmarnock will welcome reigning champions Celtic to Rugby Park on Sunday afternoon for a matchday two clash in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts were defeated 4-3 by St Johnstone in their opening game of the 2026-27 league season, while the visitors won 1-0 against Dundee in their first fixture.

Match preview

Since finishing fourth in 2023-24, Kilmarnock have endured two difficult seasons in the Scottish Premiership, finishing ninth in 2024-25 and 10th in 2025-26, narrowly above the relegation zone.

Killie entered into the 2025-26 post-split campaign facing a potential playoff match to secure their top-flight survival, but an impressive run of four straight wins to end the campaign meant they climbed above St Mirren into 10th spot.

Neil McCann's side maintained that momentum throughout pre-season and their first matches of the the 2026-27 season, winning two friendly fixtures before recording two wins, one draw - and a penalty win - in their first three Scottish League Cup group games.

While those results ultimately ensured they finished top of Group H, setting up a second-round clash with Ayr United, Killie drew - and lost on penalties - in their final group game against Peterhead, ending their winning momentum.

McCann's men subsequently looked to bounce back in their first game of the Scottish Premiership term, which proved to undoubtedly be the standout fixture of the opening weekend, with Kilmarnock and St Johnstone battling it out in a seven-goal thriller.

Newly-promoted St Johnstone ultimately took the victory, winning 4-3 thanks to an 80th-minute winner, leaving Kilmarnock hoping to rebound by picking up points in their first home game of the season, although they will face a tough test against reigning champions Celtic.

© Iconsport

The Bhoys may have endured an inconsistent 2025-26 season, but Celtic ultimately secured a domestic double, winning the Scottish FA Cup and lifting their fifth straight Scottish Premiership title thanks to a dramatic final-day victory over Hearts.

Martin O'Neill was subsequently handed the permanent position at Celtic Park, but the manager went on to endure a difficult pre-season, failing to win any of their four games as Celtic lost one and drew three.

However, Celtic quickly returned to winning ways in their opening game of the new Scottish Premiership season, with Benjamin Nygren's goal handing the champions a 1-0 win over Dundee - although it could have been several more if summer signing Kasper Hogh had worn his shooting boots.

Celtic will now look to make it back-to-back wins at the start of the new campaign, and they will certainly be confident given their record against Kilmarnock, including eight consecutive wins heading into this encounter.

Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership form:

Kilmarnock form (all competitions):

Celtic Scottish Premiership form:

Team News

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Kilmarnock may be without Tyreece John-Jules for Sunday's match after the forward was taken off with an injury concern in their opening game of the term, meaning Joe Hugill could partner Ieuan Owen in attack.

McCann may also look to make changes elsewhere after conceding four goals to St Johnstone, meanin the likes of Jamie Brandon, Bailey Rice and Mark O'Hara could start.

Meanwhile, Celtic remain without Liam Scales due to suspension, while Jota is also still recovering from a cruciate ligament injury.

Despite his underwhelming debut against Dundee, record-signing Hogh should keep his place in attack, with Yang Hyun-Jun, Nygren and Camilo Duran likely to continue providing support.

Kilmarnock possible starting lineup:

Stryjek; Brandon, Brown, Stanger, Schjonning-Larsen; Kiltie, Rice, O'Hara, Cleescenco; Owen, Hugill

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Sinisalo; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Tierney; Engels, McGregor; Duran, Nygren, Hyun-Jun; Hogh

We say: Kilmarnock 1-3 Celtic

Celtic boast a formidable recent record against Kilmarnock, and with Killie short on confidence following their disappointing defeat to newly-promoted St Johnstone, we predict the away side to comfortably win this one.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.