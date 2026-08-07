Chelsea transfer news: How should Xabi Alonso, BlueCo use six FIFA foreign loan spots for 2026-27?

Having made eight first-team signings for 2026-27 and a ninth to follow before the end of the week, Chelsea must drastically reduce their squad numbers before the end of the summer transfer window.

The likes of Malo Gusto, Enzo Fernandez and Pedro Neto are all being linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in what would represent big-money moves that would boost Chelsea's chances of complying with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations.

However, Xabi Alonso and BlueCo will also be giving plenty of consideration as to who should go out on loan for 2026-27.

Such is the strength of Chelsea's academy that they should not have issues finding suitable EFL clubs for many of their homegrown starlets, should they deem them ready to experience regular senior football.

Academy player Jesse Derry has already completed a loan switch to Sporting Lisbon, and that is counted as one of Chelsea's six foreign loan slots due to the player having been signed from Crystal Palace in 2025

With five slots remaining, Sports Mole takes a look at how Alonso and BlueCo will, or should, use the remainder of their allocation.

Which three Chelsea players should join Strasbourg on loan?

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Earlier this week, Chelsea allowed defender Genesis Antwi to join Strasbourg on loan. However, having been with the Blues since the age of 11, the Swedish-born prospect counts as a homegrown talent and is not included as a foreign loan.

Therefore, Chelsea still have still have three spaces available at the Ligue 1 club, which they will use given that BlueCo own both clubs.

A loan switch for goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen is allegedly on the brink of completion. The expectation is that the Denmark international will become number one as Chelsea and BlueCo bid to protect his value.

How to use the other two spots is unclear, with BlueCo having to weigh up the pros and cons of permanent and loan transfers, both in terms of development and maximising value in the transfer market.

Dario Essugo is someone who should be earmarked for a season on loan at Strasbourg, despite making appearances in Chelsea's first three friendlies under Alonso.

With injury having restricted the 21-year-old to just three substitute appearances in the Premier League in 2025-26, the Portuguese needs a campaign where he is viewed as a key player to determine whether he has a future in West London.

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BlueCo also have a dilemma over how to use Dastan Satpaev, the Kazakh prodigy who does not officially become a Chelsea player until August 12 when he turns 18 years of age.

While it is plausible that Chelsea should keep the teenager for the first half of the season to help him acclimatise to England, is it realistic to expect one of the most highly-regarded prospects in world football to go from playing Champions League football to making appearances for the Under-21s?

If Satpaev is viewed as someone who can play every week for Strasbourg, it may make more sense to give a player who is leaving Kairat Almaty with 26 goals from 58 appearances to his name the chance to flourish in Ligue 1.

Which other Chelsea players could go out on foreign loan in 2026-27?

With Benoit Badiashile not training with the Chelsea first-team squad, it is clear that he has no future at Stamford Bridge.

At the same time, the Frenchman's injury issues and lack of game time means that there are no clubs who are interested in paying the £15m to £20m that would be required for Chelsea to avoid making a loss from an amortisation perspective.

A loan move to Napoli, who will possess an option to buy, has already been lined up, and it makes logical sense for all parties.

Chelsea also need to find a new temporary home for Kendry Paez. After all the anticipation in the two years prior to his eventual arrival, the Ecuadorian starlet has failed to make a positive impact at Strasbourg and River Plate.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

The 19-year-old is not ready for regular Premier League football, so a switch to La Liga, where is native language Spanish is spoken, should be prioritised.

Paez needs a season at a mid or low-level La Liga club where he feels settled and important, and perhaps out of the spotlight.

There are still seven years remaining on his contract, so a sale is out of the question, and BlueCo should be focused on finding a destination where Paez can get his career back on track, rather than having concerns over whether he will settle into life in England in the future.

Which Chelsea players should be sold rather than loaned out?

Aaron Anselmino is someone who Chelsea will perhaps look to loan out, rather than sell, this summer, and the fact that he is being given game time on the club's pre-season tour suggests that there are still hopes he can progress into a first-team player.

Unless a Premier League or suitable Championship club are interested in a loan, it may make more sense to sell Anselmino while his stock is still relatively high.

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Having impressed during the first half of last season, the Argentine centre-back has admirers at Borussia Dortmund, and Chelsea should look to facilitate a move to the Westfalenstadion if they can agree suitable terms.

After signing on a free transfer in 2024, Tosin Adarabioyo should only be considered for a sale due to the pure profit that Chelsea can make on their accounts.

Chelsea also need to find a permanent home for Axel Disasi, who has interest from Crystal Palace and West Ham United. Even if they have to accept terms that are a loan with obligation to buy, BlueCo should not be considering any straight loans at this point of the Frenchman's time at Stamford Bridge.