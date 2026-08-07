Man City lineup vs. Atletico Madrid: Predicted XI for the Citizens in glamour pre-season friendly

Manchester City will once again be missing some important players when they round off their pre-season with a clash against Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Erling Haaland is still on a post-World Cup break, with the striker therefore not involved in the team's pre-season, but he should be back for the Community Shield next weekend.

Rayan Cherki, Marc Guehi, Elliot Anderson and Nico O'Reilly will also be notable absentees for Enzo Maresca's side due to their involvement in the 2026 summer tournament.

Rodri, who has undergone a minor back operation, is seemingly closing in on a blockbuster move to Barcelona.

However, there will still be a number of recognisable names in the Man City side, with Antoine Semenyo, Phil Foden and Savinho all in line for spots in the forward areas.

Omar Marmoush came off the bench in the 3-1 win over K-League Stars last time out, and the Egypt international could now be introduced into the side.

There is also expected to be a start in the middle of midfield for Tijjani Reijnders despite the speculation surrounding his future.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Lewis, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol; Reijnders, Kovacic; Semenyo, Foden, Savinho; Marmoush