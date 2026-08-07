"Real Madrid made an offer Rodri couldn't refuse": Why the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner chose Barcelona

Rodri is set to sign for Barcelona, despite Real Madrid believing they had the transfer wrapped up for weeks. Money has nothing to do with this outcome: the Spanish midfielder chose a sporting project over an offer his own camp described as excellent.

Over recent weeks, Rodri's move to Real Madrid had looked like a story already written. Spanish and British media reported a near-complete agreement between the player and the Merengues, with only the negotiation with Manchester City still to be resolved.

However, the situation shifted within a matter of days, and it is now Barcelona, the club's historic rivals, that the 2026 world champion is set to join, subject to an agreement with the Sky Blues, who are holding out for £55m, against Barcelona's initial offer of £38m.

The outcome of this saga leaves little doubt, and this turnaround is all the more surprising given Real Madrid appeared to have put everything on the table.

According to information reported by Cadena SER on the El Larguero programme, the Spanish giants did indeed present the midfielder with what was considered an irresistible offer in the days following the World Cup.

'Real Madrid made an offer that Rodri couldn't refuse,' journalist Anton Meana said. 'The offer really is excellent; both the agent and Rodri appreciate the class, dignity, respect and the way Real Madrid conducted the negotiations. The club was determined to sign Rodri and put everything on the table to bring him in.'

Real Madrid tried everything to convince Rodri

© Imago / Every Second Media

In the end, it is Barcelona who will land the deal, offering Hansi Flick a deep-lying midfielder capable of structuring the game, a profile Real Madrid were targeting for the exact same reasons.

Spanish outlet Sport reports a personal phone call from the German manager to the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner to lay out his project, an approach joined by several international team-mates, Lamine Yamal chief among them according to the same source, who praised the dressing room atmosphere and style of play on offer in Catalonia.

On the Madrid side, mobilisation was no less intense. According to Anton Meana, the club's hierarchy was involved right up to the very top: 'Everyone, from the president to the CEO, worked to bring Rodri to Real Madrid.

The talks were positive and negotiations had been ongoing for two weeks, but Rodri decided to go with another offer.'

Real Madrid also needed to free up space within their squad before finalising any new signing, a constraint the Spanish press has presented as an additional factor affecting the timeline of the negotiation, without it fully explaining the player's final decision.

Rodri sees his future more clearly at Barcelona than at Real

© Imago / Craig Mercer

At 30, Rodri remains regarded as one of the most complete defensive midfielders in Europe, crowned the best player of the last World Cup.

His profile as a deep-lying anchor, capable of dictating tempo from midfield and securing possession from the back, matches exactly the role Barcelona were looking to strengthen in Flick's midfield.

Spanish outlet OkDiario puts forward a simple tactical argument: the player sees himself fitting more naturally into Barcelona's style of play than Real Madrid's, with an adaptation he considers smoother alongside team-mates he already plays with at international level, whereas Mourinho's Real Madrid are expected to favour a more direct style.

This human element weighed more heavily than expected in a deal where the financial side appeared to be firmly locked in on Real Madrid's part.

The player nevertheless made sure to close the door on Madrid with respect, as reflected in comments attributed to his agent and relayed on the same Cadena SER programme:

'Out of respect for Madrid, because they were exemplary, Rodri informed them that his decision is to join Barcelona.' A way of closing a two-week negotiation without leaving any ambiguity over the nature of his choice, one that was purely sporting and relational rather than dictated by contract terms.