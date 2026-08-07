Arsenal transfer news: Bruno Guimaraes 'world-record' truth revealed by Newcastle chief as Mikel Arteta nears £75m signing

Newcastle United sporting director Ross Wilson has revealed that the club did not want to sell Bruno Guimaraes ahead of his move to Arsenal.

The Gunners were beaten 3-1 by Real Betis in a friendly on Wednesday, though the result ultimately means little ahead of the new Premier League season.

Mikel Arteta's squad is set to be significantly strengthened before their league opener on August 21 against Coventry City, with Newcastle midfielder Guimaraes on the verge of completing a move to the Emirates.

Newcastle sporting director Ross Wilson admitted that part of the reason they agreed to sell Guimaraes was because of the player's personal request, telling reporters: "We didn’t want to sell Bruno. It wasn’t in the plan to sell Bruno. None of us - or [the] ownership - wanted to sell Bruno.

"He’s our captain, he was very, very important to us and the debate over his price - it’s a world-record fee for a player of his age.

"What we had to weigh up was, very respectfully from Bruno with his behaviour towards us, very emotionally as well, effectively told us he wanted to leave and move on. That doesn’t mean he can go but it certainly plays a part in what our thinking is when we hit a certain range of number."

Guimaraes has reportedly completed a medical and signed a four-year contract, so an official announcement is expected imminently.

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Bruno Guimaraes transfer to Arsenal: Just the beginning for Mikel Arteta?

The fact that Guimaraes insisted on being sold should be seen positively by everyone associated with Arsenal, as it highlights the Emirates as a premier destination for the division's best.

Arsenal's pursuit of Vinicius Junior was ultimately fruitless, but most reports suggested that the winger saw the Gunners as a viable option before agreeing to extend his stay at Real Madrid.

BRUNO GUIMARAES 2025-26 PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Matches: 29 Starts: 27 Goals: 9 Assists: 5 Tackles per Game: 2.1 Balls Recovered per Game: 4.7

Arteta's team will enter the new season as champions, and any new signings must be able to contribute meaningfully to their quest of claiming more silverware.

Once Guimaraes's transfer is confirmed, Arsenal should target a premium attacking talent, and that would make the Londoners undoubted favourites for the title once again.

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Premier League concern: Can Newcastle compete with the best?

Newcastle had already sold Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon this summer for fees totalling £170m, and the sale of Guimaraes has robbed them of significant quality.

The club also lost Alexander Isak in the summer of 2025, and the fact they have lost so many vital players despite qualifying for the Champions League twice in the last four seasons should be a warning sign to other ambitious clubs.

Aston Villa have achieved similar success to Newcastle under Unai Emery, but they have already lost Youri Tielemans and Morgan Rogers this summer, and it is hard to see the elite in the Premier League being caught if clubs like Newcastle and Villa consistently lose their stars.