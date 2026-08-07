Mykhaylo Mudryk: Does the returning winger have a future at Xabi Alonso's Chelsea?

That reality may jar with a large number of supporters, considering that there has always been an apparent fondness for the former Shakhtar Donetsk star; however, the reality points to the Blues needing to make a difficult call on the 25-year-old.
Here, Sports Mole considers what the future could hold for Mudryk at Chelsea.
Mykhaylo Mudryk: Could winger still succeed at Chelsea?
Despite having genuine happiness over the attacker's return, it remains to be seen if the winger could still have a career at Stamford Bridge, as he surely is at the back of the queue of wide forwards at the club.
Immediately standing out are the raft of options in wide areas at Chelsea in total, or narrowing it down to his position only.
In a season when Chelsea can play at most 51 matches — 38 in the Premier League, six in the FA Cup and seven in the EFL Cup — a temporary move away for Mudryk could be the right path for both player and club — especially for the former, whose confidence will not be regained by playing a bit-part role at the Bridge.
The next fortnight may be decisive for Mudryk's immediate future, and the overly flawed wing speedster who frustrated many supporters remains the rough diamond from 20 months ago.
Now 25, the forward must secure sufficient game time away from the club for two reasons: to revive his stalled career and potentially earn him a return to Chelsea or a sale.