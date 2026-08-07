Mykhaylo Mudryk: Does the returning winger have a future at Xabi Alonso's Chelsea?

The excitement was palpable when Mykhaylo Mudryk was introduced against Milan on Wednesday, circa 20 months since his final appearance against Heidenheim in November 2024.

A lot has changed at Chelsea since Mudryk's doping suspension: Enzo Maresca is no longer in situ, Callum McFarlane has twice been in interim charge and there was a brief dalliance with Liam Rosenior.

Xabi Alonso is now in situ at Stamford Bridge, and while the Spanish manager effectively had sentimental thoughts about the wide attacker's return, he is paid to win games and cannot afford any sort of sentimentality.

That reality may jar with a large number of supporters, considering that there has always been an apparent fondness for the former Shakhtar Donetsk star; however, the reality points to the Blues needing to make a difficult call on the 25-year-old.

Here, Sports Mole considers what the future could hold for Mudryk at Chelsea.

Mykhaylo Mudryk: Could winger still succeed at Chelsea?

Despite having genuine happiness over the attacker's return, it remains to be seen if the winger could still have a career at Stamford Bridge, as he surely is at the back of the queue of wide forwards at the club.

Immediately standing out are the raft of options in wide areas at Chelsea in total, or narrowing it down to his position only.

Chelsea options ahead of Mudryk Morgan Rogers Signed for £117m — a British record transfer — Alonso has lauded Rogers's versatility ahead of the attacking midfielder's debut season. Still, there is a feeling that he could mostly be utilised as a left winger, albeit one unlikely to have a preference for hugging the touchline, but instead drifting into the inside-left channel to make up Chelsea's front five when the Blues have good possession. Regardless of where he plays during the season, a player signed for a king's ransom will be first choice for that left wing berth. Jamie Gittens Signed from Borussia Dortmund a year ago, Gittens had an underwhelming first few months in West London with the Blues before a severe hamstring injury cut short his debut season. Back for pre-season under Alonso, he has made a strong start ahead of his second year with the club, scoring against Western Sydney and brilliantly setting up Estevao Willian against Tottenham Hotspur, even if he was then outshone by Geovany Quenda against Juventus. Despite a run-of-the-mill showing in the 1-0 loss to the Old Lady, the young Englishman has shown enough to stake a claim for a role ahead of the returning Mudryk. Pedro Neto A move to Manchester City is seemingly in the pipeline, but Pedro Neto — adept in both wide roles — is also likely to be behind the queue of wide options before the returning Mudryk. Often given short shrift by Blues supporters, only Joao Pedro (20) and Enzo Fernandez (14) had more goal contributions than Pedro Neto, even if that figure comes with the caveat that he played the most minutes for the West London club among the club's wingers. A departure may be in the offing, but the former Wolverhampton Wanderers forward remains a Chelsea player until he is not.

In a season when Chelsea can play at most 51 matches — 38 in the Premier League, six in the FA Cup and seven in the EFL Cup — a temporary move away for Mudryk could be the right path for both player and club — especially for the former, whose confidence will not be regained by playing a bit-part role at the Bridge.

Possible destinations for Mudryk Any move Mudryk makes must consider two things: playing time and the best environment to regain lost confidence. Mudryk’s obvious threat is his pace, which points to a move to the Bundesliga, where the league’s transitional nature could put his swiftness to good use in such situations. Given Serie A’s slightly slower pace, a move to the Italian top flight could ostensibly be favourable for the winger, whose believed £100,000 weekly wage, according to Capology, ideally ought to be affordable for any interested party to partly cover or totally do.

The next fortnight may be decisive for Mudryk's immediate future, and the overly flawed wing speedster who frustrated many supporters remains the rough diamond from 20 months ago.

Now 25, the forward must secure sufficient game time away from the club for two reasons: to revive his stalled career and potentially earn him a return to Chelsea or a sale.

That, undeniably, would be a win-win.