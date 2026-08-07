Man City transfer news: 'Agreement close' for midfield target amid Ayyoub Bouaddi, Enzo Fernandez speculation

Manchester City have reportedly made progress in their efforts to sign Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi.

On the back of his performances for Morocco at the World Cup, the 18-year-old is established as one of the most highly-regarded teenagers in world football.

As a result, Lille are said to be demanding a fee in the region of £85m if they are to cash in on the starlet this summer.

While a number of European football's top clubs have been linked with Bouaddi, Man City have been viewed as the favourites for a number of weeks.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Man City are close to getting the green light for a deal.

© Iconsport / Paulo H Dias / PhD Press / ZUMA Press Wire

Man City receive Bouaddi boost

The report alleges that terms are "very close" to being agreed between Man City and Lille.

Although no specific fee is mentioned, the assumption is that it is in the region of the aforementioned asking price.

Bouaddi is reportedly yet to finalise personal terms with City chiefs at this point in time.

He made a total of 35 starts and five substitute outings in Ligue 1 and Europa League fixtures during 2025-26.

Five starts were also made for Morocco in the World Cup, with the Atlas Lions reaching the quarter-finals.

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Will Man City still move for Fernandez if they sign Bouaddi?

With Rodri being heavily linked with a transfer to Barcelona, Man City boss Enzo Maresca faces the prospect of losing arguably the best central midfielder in the world.

There are hopes that Bouaddi can eventually become viewed in a similar bracket, but it is yet to be determined whether he is being viewed as a straight replacement for Rodri.

Reports claim that Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, someone who Maresca worked with at Stamford Bridge, is his preferred successor to Rodri.

At the same time, signing both Bouaddi and Fernandez would leave the Italian with engine-room options of Elliot Anderson, Nico Gonzalez, Tijjani Reijnders and Mateo Kovacic.

Maresca is highly unlikely to want to have six world-class central midfielders at his disposal.