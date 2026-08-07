Rodri to Barcelona: There has been a 'major' development in Real Madrid-linked midfielder's future

Barcelona are reportedly now in "direct talks" with Manchester City over a potential deal for Rodri, with the Catalan outfit now leading the race for the Spain international.

Real Madrid had been regarded as the heavy favourites for Rodri shortly after the 2026 World Cup, but Barcelona have since moved to the head of the queue.

Rodri's agent Pablo Barquero has confirmed that his client wants to make the move to Barcelona this summer rather than Real Madrid.

"Out of respect for Madrid, as they have been class, Rodri informed them that his decision is to join Barca," Barquero told Cadena Ser.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, negotiations between Barcelona and Man City are now underway.

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Barca in "direct talks" with Man City over Rodri

Romano claims that "direct talks" are taking place between officials.

"The negotiations between Barca and Man City for Rodri are underway; direct talks between officials rather than formal proposals. Man City won’t accept package close to €50m (£43m) offered by Barca; already working on new proposal to get green light. Rodri only wants Barca," the transfer expert posted on X.

Rodri has not yet joined up with Man City due to his involvement in the 2026 World Cup, while the midfielder had a small back operation at the end of July.

The midfielder has entered the final year of his contract at Man City, and it is understood that he wants to return to Spain at this stage of his career.

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Real Madrid are set to miss out on deal for Rodri

Man City head coach Enzo Maresca told reporters earlier this week: "It's very important (to have him). Any manager in the world wants Rodri because he's a top player; so it's important for me, the club and for everyone."

However, the Premier League club have allegedly accepted that Rodri wants to leave before the end of this summer's transfer window.

The midfielder played for Villarreal and Atletico Madrid ahead of a move to Man City, and he has represented the English club on 298 occasions in all competitions.

According to BBC Sport, Man City want in excess of £60m for Rodri, but Barcelona are not thought to be willing to go to that price at this stage.