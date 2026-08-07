Altay Bayindir's Man Utd exit announced as goalkeeper follows Andre Onana out of Old Trafford

"The 28-year-old played six games for United last season, his third term since joining from Fenerbahce in 2023."

According to journalist Samuel Luckhurst, Celta are covering Bayindir's wages in full, with performance bonuses included in the loan deal.

Celta also have the option to sign the Turkey international on a permanent basis during next summer's transfer window, while there is a sell-on clause.

Bayindir joined Man United in the summer of 2023 off the back of making 145 appearances for Fenerbahce in all competitions.

Thank you for every chant, every message and every moment we have shared. Your support means a lot to me and I’ll carry it with me throughout this next chapter of my life. I’ll miss Old Trafford but this is not goodbye. Wishing a successful season to everyone at the club, my… https://t.co/H1vjiTLado pic.twitter.com/BBS1Gs4Zc4 — Altay Bayındır (@AltayBayindir_1) August 7, 2026

Celta have the option to sign Bayindir on a permanent basis next summer

However, the goalkeeper has featured just 17 times for the Red Devils in all competitions.

Bayindir posted on his official X account: "Thank you for every chant, every message and every moment we have shared.

"Your support means a lot to me and I’ll carry it with me throughout this next chapter of my life. I’ll miss Old Trafford but this is not goodbye. Wishing a successful season to everyone at the club, my heart and support will always be with you. See you soon Reds!"

Man United will once again have Senne Lammens as their number one next season, with new signing Karl Darlow coming in as the number two, while veteran Tom Heaton will be the number three goalkeeper.

Andre Onana has returned on loan to Trabzonspor for the 2026-27 campaign, while Radek Vitek has made the move to Middlesbrough.

Bayindir arrived at Old Trafford the same summer as Onana, but neither have been able to prove themselves as a reliable goalkeeper for the Red Devils.