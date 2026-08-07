Spurs transfer news: Conor Gallagher receives 'surprise' offer from European club

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly received an offer from Besiktas for Conor Gallagher.

The England international only made the switch from Atletico Madrid to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in January.

A total of 14 starts and four substitute outings were made under different managers, suggesting that the former Chelsea star was in line to become a mainstay in the squad.

However, the arrivals of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes have left Roberto De Zerbi with decisions to make over how many central midfielders he wants in his squad.

According to Sozcu, there is the option of allowing the 26-year-old to join Besiktas.

© Imago / Depo Photos

Besiktas make Gallagher offer

The report claims that the Turkish giants have made a loan offer for Gallagher.

Head coach Vincenzo Montella has allegedly requested the signing of Gallagher as he bids to put together a squad capable of challenging for the Super Lig title.

Besiktas are also attempting to qualify for the League Phase of the Europa League after finishing in fourth position in the league standings in 2025-26.

Spurs are yet to make a decision on Gallagher, who has earned regular minutes during pre-season.

He also has a contract with the North London outfit until the end of the 2030-31 campaign.

© Iconsport / SPI

Should Spurs consider Gallagher exit?

De Zerbi is well stocked for options in the engine room, with Tonali and Fernandes joined by Pape Matar Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur and Archie Gray.

Lucas Bergvall also remains at the club ahead of a likely transfer elsewhere, but there is an argument that De Zerbi needs no more than five options for the number six and eight positions.

Theoretically-speaking, Gallagher may be among the players who the Italian would consider for a move elsewhere.

At the same time, Spurs are not blessed with homegrown players in their squad, and Gallagher could be kept at the club for registration purposes.