Bayern Munich 2-1 Aston Villa: Highlights, stats, man of the match as Luis Diaz hits stunner in pre-season battle

Aston Villa continued their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a 2-1 defeat to German champions Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly on Friday.

Goals from Kim Min-jae and Luis Diaz sent Bayern into a two-goal lead at Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong, before Joao Gomes netted a late consolation for the Premier League side.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Full-time in Hong Kong – thank you for your amazing support tonight, Villans ? pic.twitter.com/i767FcClL3 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 7, 2026

Villa have played a lot of football in pre-season - this was the English club's sixth fixture, and their record now stands at three wins and three defeats.

This was comfortably Villa's biggest test of the summer, and it proved to be a positive performance against one of the strongest teams in world football.

There were notable absentees on both sides, with Bayern missing the likes of Harry Kane and Michael Olise, while Villa were without Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa and Emiliano Martinez.

Bayern had 16 shots to Villa's eight, but there was not an awful lot between the two teams in general play, and Villa had one of their summer arrivals on the scoresheet in the shape of Gomes.

Villa will now look ahead to the UEFA Super Cup against Paris Saint-Germain, and it will be fascinating to see how Unai Emery's side perform in the 2026-27 campaign as it has been a summer of change.

BAYERN MUNICH VS. ASTON VILLA HIGHLIGHTS

37th min: Bayern Munich 1-0 Aston Villa (Kim Min-jae)

Bayern take the lead in the 37th minute of the contest, as Kim heads a dangerous cross from Tom Bischof into the back of the net from close range.

74th min: Bayern Munich 2-0 Aston Villa (Luis Diaz)

Bayern double their lead in the 74th minute of the match, as Diaz makes his way into the Villa box before finding the back of the net - an excellent finish from the attacker.

83rd min: Bayern Munich 2-1 Aston Villa (Joao Gomes)

Villa have a goal back against the Bundesliga champions, and it is summer arrival Gomes on the scoresheet, with the midfielder finding the back of the net from outside the box.

MAN OF THE MATCH - LUIS DIAZ

Diaz only came on in the 63rd minute of the match, but he was the star of the show, finding the back of the net with an excellent finish and causing Villa all sorts of problems.

The attacker's class was shown throughout his time on the field.

BAYERN MUNICH VS. ASTON VILLA MATCH STATS

Possession: Bayern Munich 56%-44% Aston Villa

Shots: Bayern Munich 16-8 Aston Villa

Shots on target: Bayern Munich 8-3 Aston Villa

Corners: Bayern Munich 7-3 Aston Villa

Fouls: Bayern Munich 18-9 Aston Villa

WHAT NEXT?

Bayern will continue their preparations for the new campaign with a friendly against fellow Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig on August 15.

Villa, meanwhile, will take on Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup on August 12.