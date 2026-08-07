Man United squad vs. PSG confirmed: Are Youri Tielemans, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko included?

Manchester United have Bruno Fernandes and Youri Tielemans in their squad for Saturday's pre-season friendly with European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Fernandes returned to Carrington earlier this week after representing Portugal at the 2026 World Cup, and the club captain is in line to feature against PSG.

Tielemans is also in the squad, with the Belgium international in line to make his debut for the Red Devils, potentially as a starter.

Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui are also notable inclusions, with the pair back at Carrington earlier this week after their World Cup commitments over the summer.

© Iconsport / Simon Dack

Fernandes, Tielemans named in the Man United squad for PSG contest

However, neither Matheus Cunha nor Senne Lammens have travelled, with the pair absent due to illnesses.

"Cunha and Senne Lammens will remain at Carrington to fully recover from non-related minor illnesses. Both players will join up with the group in the Republic of Ireland for next week’s training camp," read a statement from Man United.

Man United are also set to become Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez back into their squad for next week's training camp in the Republic of Ireland, which will see them take on Leeds United on August 12.

Benjamin Sesko remains unavailable for Man United due to a knee injury which has sidelined him since the end of last season.

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Cunha, Lammens absent from Man United squad vs. PSG

The striker had initially been pencilled in to feature against PSG, but he has still not been able to return to first-team training.

JJ Gabriel, 15, is out of the squad, but Shea Lacey, Jack Fletcher, Tyler Fletcher and Dan Armer are included alongside goalkeepers Dermot Mee and Fred Heath.

Man United squad vs. PSG in full

Goalkeepers: Tom Heaton, Dermot Mee, Fred Heath

Defenders: Harry Amass, Dan Armer, Patrick Dorgu, Diogo Dalot, Ayden Heaven, Harry Maguire, Noussair Mazraoui, Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Jack Fletcher, Tyler Fletcher, Mason Mount, Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans

Forwards: Amad, Shea Lacey, Bryan Mbeumo, Joshua Zirkzee