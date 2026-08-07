Man United transfer news: Real Madrid make transfer call which 'heavily' impacts the Red Devils

Real Madrid have reportedly decided not to sign a central midfielder this summer despite seemingly missing out on the signature of Manchester City's Rodri.

Los Blancos had been seen as the strong favourites for Rodri, but Barcelona are now firmly at the head of the queue for the Spain international.

Barcelona are in "direct talks" with Man City over Rodri, and it is understood that Real Madrid are no longer in the running for the 2026 World Cup winner.

However, according to El Mundo's Abraham P Romero, Rodri's decision will not lead to Los Blancos attempting to sign another midfielder this summer.

The report claims that Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho is happy with his midfield options, believing that Arda Guler and Bernardo Silva can also feature in that area of the field.

© Iconsport / SPI

Real Madrid 'will not sign a new midfielder' after Rodri decision

Real Madrid have previously been linked with Vitinha, and it was thought that the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder was the team's dream signing in that area.

However, Vitinha will be staying with the capital giants this summer.

There has been strong speculation surrounding Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga's future, with Real Madrid thought to be willing to sell at least one of them this summer.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with Tchouameni, viewing the France international as their number one target in that area of the field.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Man United-linked Tchouameni likely to remain at Bernabeu

However, Rodri's decision to reject Real Madrid is likely to lead to Tchouameni remaining with the capital giants beyond the end of this summer's transfer window.

Real Madrid are believed to be open to selling Camavinga, but the Frenchman is said to be desperate to stay at Bernabeu and will strongly resist any efforts to sell him.

Man United could now be forced to look elsewhere, with Roma's Manu Kone, Bournemouth's Tyler Adams and Fulham's Sander Berge on their radar.

Mason Mount has excelled in a central midfield role during pre-season, while Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans have both arrived to boost that area of the field this summer.