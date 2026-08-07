Man United transfer news: Red Devils suffer "real blow" in pursuit of 26-year-old target

Real Madrid could now keep Manchester United-linked midfielders Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga this summer after missing out on Manchester City's Rodri, claims Sports Mole's Football Editor Matt Law.

Matt Law, Football Editor: "I still think Camavinga is gettable this summer"

Barcelona Hijack Rodri Transfer

It's a real blow for Manchester United. A lot of these transfers are all linked with each other, and deals are waiting for other deals to go through.

When you talk about Rodri going to Real Madrid, they'd have to move a first-team player on in that area of the field. Will Real Madrid now look to add another midfielder after missing out on Rodri?

There are suggestions Mourinho does want a midfielder in there. I think as they are, Real Madrid are fine in midfield. Their problems were elsewhere last season.

They've strengthened their defence this summer, which was a real area of weakness last season given their injury problems.

Real Madrid's dream target had been, at one stage, Vitinha to add to their midfield, before they landed on Rodri over the last few months.

It'd be very interesting to see whether they now pivot and ask who they're going for in the market.

There are other players on their shortlist in that area, but as Manchester United have found, top-class midfielders are difficult to find and you end up paying a lot of money.

When you talk about the big movers in that area of the field, Tonali and Anderson are two that moved for big money as central midfielders.

Real Madrid will be thinking they need to carefully consider this. Tchouameni is such an important player for them.

Would we be shocked to see them announce, over the next few days, that new contract which has apparently been agreed and potentially placed on hold considering the Rodri situation?

I would not be shocked at all to see a new contract announced for Tchouameni over the next week. And that means Camavinga... I still think Camavinga is gettable this summer. He's keen to stay, but Real Madrid would be open to moving him on.

That would be more likely now for Manchester United than Tchouameni, considering the developments over the last 24 hours. But we can't rule anything out at this stage.

It is all movable, and there is still a long time left in the transfer window. A lot of business does happen later on.

It's a big blow for Manchester United, because it looked so obvious for Rodri to go to Real Madrid and then Tchouameni to go to Manchester United, something that would have suited all parties. But it doesn't look like that's going to be the case now.

The Rodri news is so fresh, so we'll see what comes out over the next few days. There's no getting away from the fact that it's a blow for Man United, who may now go back to Manu Kone.

Alex Scott and Baleba are big targets. There are players like Tyler Adams and Sander Berge. There are plenty of players they like for less money than Tchouameni. Certainly Berge and Adams, but it's an interesting one to watch.