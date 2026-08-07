Preview: Heerenveen vs FC Twente - prediction, team news, lineups

Heerenveen and FC Twente wrap up round one of the 2026-27 Eredivisie campaign with a meeting at the Abe Lenstra Stadion on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts were beaten by this weekend’s visitors in both league meetings last season and now aim to end a nine-game winless run in this fixture.

Match preview

An eighth-place finish in 2025-26 put Heerenveen in contention for a place in the Conference League qualifiers, but their European ambitions were dashed by Utrecht in a 3-2 play-off defeat at Stadion Galgenwaard on May 21.

Nonetheless, it was a fruitful season for Robin Veldman's side, who reached the 50-point mark for the first time since 2014 and only the 16th time in their history, while also recording their highest goal tally in a season (57) in seven years.

After coming close to ending their 16-year wait for a return to European competition, continental qualification is likely to be the target for De Superfriezen once again.

Having gone unbeaten across their four warm-up outings (W3, D1) and scoring 17 goals, they enjoyed a solid pre-season and will be hoping it translates into a strong start to proceedings, which would really help set the tone.

Heerenveen have games against Twente, Ajax and AZ Alkmaar - three of last season’s top seven - within the opening month of their campaign.

Despite their poor record against this weekend's opponents, the hosts have reason for optimism: they are unbeaten in season openers at home since 2014, with three wins and two draws in five matches.

© Iconsport / BAS CZERWINSKI, ANP

Following a disappointing exit to Ferencvaros in the Europa League qualifiers, Twente bounced back with their first competitive win of the season on Thursday, emphatically thrashing Dunajska Streda 6-0 in the first leg of their Conference League third-round qualifying tie.

John van den Brom's side, who were just 90 minutes away from a place in the Champions League qualifiers before a costly defeat to PSV Eindhoven in last season's Eredivisie finale, now look well-placed to qualify for Europe's third-tier competition.

Away from continental duty, the Tukkers head to Heerenveen with less focus on their return leg against DAC, having all but secured progression - a scenario that suits them perfectly.

While Twente will still have horrid memories from their league defeat in Eindhoven, they had been unbeaten in away matches this year leading up to that setback, underlining their solidity on the road.

Of all current Eredivisie teams, only against Sparta Rotterdam and Groningen do Twente have a longer active unbeaten run than their nine-game streak against Heerenveen.

Their last defeat in this fixture came in September 2022, which is also their only loss in the last 14 meetings.

Heerenveen friendlies form:

FC Twente form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Orange Pictures

Levi Smans suffered a long-term injury in Heerenveen's 2025-26 season opener against FC Volendam and has not featured since.

Brought in from NEC to reinforce the hosts’ midfield, Dirk Proper does not need any adaptation to the Eredivisie, so a starting berth is expected this weekend.

Jacob Trenskow racked up 15 goals and seven assists across all competitions last season and is one to watch.

Mees Hilgers has not featured for Twente since July 2025 due to an ACL injury and remains without a timetable for his return.

Lars Unnerstall and Naci Unuvar are both yet to play for the away side this term, and remain out of contention.

Marko Pjaca has registered a direct goal contribution in each of his last three matches, continuing his impressive start since joining on a free transfer.

Heerenveen possible starting lineup:

Klaverboer; Zagaritis, Willemsen, Kersten, Braude; Linday, Proper; Trenskow, Meerveld, Oyen; Vente

FC Twente possible starting lineup:

Pasveer; Propper, Nijstad, Lemkin, Van Rooy; Weidmann, Zerrouki; Orjasaeter, Hlynsson, Rots; Lammers

We say: Heerenveen 1-2 FC Twente

Twente's most recent meeting with Heerenveen was one-sided, with Van den Brom's side cruising to a commanding 5-0 victory.

While a more competitive encounter is expected this time around, Twente look well-placed to claim maximum points once again.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.