Arsenal transfer news: Man United, Gunners make 'late checks' on Inter Milan striker

Arsenal and Manchester United have allegedly registered late interest in Inter Milan attacker Pio Esposito.

The Gunners and the Red Devils both remain in the market for fresh faces for the final third ahead of 2026-27.

While the Premier League giants have several options down the middle of their attack, there is an argument that more competition is required to compete for silverware across four competitions.

At the age of 21, Espositio is someone who could progress into one of the top strikers in Europe over time.

According to CaughtOffside, that is seemingly a feeling shared by both Arsenal and Man United.

© Imago

Arsenal, Man United interested in Esposito

The report alleges that the clubs have recently been in contact with the relevant parties to determine whether the Italy international could be open to a transfer.

Esposito contributed nine goals and five assists from 20 starts and 24 substitute outings in Serie A and the Champions League during 2025-26.

However, rather than entertain a move from San Siro, it is reiterated that Esposito sees his future at Inter.

As such, a verbal agreement has already been reached over a new contract with a player who came through the club's academy system.

Not only has Esposito made 50 appearances for Inter, he is also now a nine-cap Italy international.

© Imago / IPA Sport

A big coup for Inter

Even with their status as Serie A champions, Inter know that players can earn more lucrative terms elsewhere.

Esposito also has the like of Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram as competition for a place in Cristian Chivu's starting lineup.

Therefore, there will be a certain amount of relief should, as anticipated, Esposito finalise a new deal.