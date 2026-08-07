Marcus Rashford could win the Ballon d'Or at Man United - here's how

Marcus Rashford could catapult himself into Ballon d'Or contention if he reignites his Manchester United career to a world-class level, a former Red Devils man has exclusively told Sports Mole.

The 28-year-old's career is currently in limbo following the conclusion of his loan spell at Barcelona, who opted against signing him on a permanent basis for £26m at the end of the season.

Despite Rashford claiming 14 goals and as many assists - while also winning a La Liga title - Barcelona instead added Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi to their ranks, sending the Man Utd man back to Old Trafford in the process.

Rashford is yet to feature in pre-season for Man United due to his World Cup involvement for England, but there is a growing belief that the winger will be given a shot at redemption under Michael Carrick, a scarcely believable turnaround after he was seemingly set on leaving for good in 2024.

However, if Rashford can find form and stay consistent at Old Trafford, Lee Sharpe - a three-time Premier League winner with Man United - believes that the England international could be considered for the biggest individual accolade of them all.

'Marcus Rashford could be looking at the Ballon d'Or with Man United'

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

"It’s a smart decision if Marcus Rashford wants to play," Sharpe replied when asked about Man Utd keeping the attacker. "He’s an unbelievable player and still and unbelievable talent and I think he’d be a welcome addition to the squad for Michael Carrick if his heart and soul is still with the club.

"You can’t have a half-hearted Marcus Rashford who isn’t trying as much as he should, who’s not happy, who’s sulking. We can’t afford to bring back the player he was before he left for Barcelona.

"If he’s up for the task and up for the job, then what a player to bring back into the squad, either to start games or bring on for the last 20 minutes.

"He’s a high-tempo player with lots of pace, and he goes at players, so I think he can be world-class. However, it is all about what is going on inside his head, he needs to feel settled, there is no question about his ability, he’s just got to have the right attitude.

“That starting left-wing position will have his name on it if his mentality and attitude is right. If he wants to play for Manchester United and set Old Trafford alight every weekend, he’s that good. If he keeps consistent, I think he could be looking at Ballons d’Os, PFA Awards, and the lot. I really think he’s got that much ability, but the only question marks are whether he wants that."

Could Marcus Rashford really win the Ballon d'Or?

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Not once has Rashford made it into the top 30 of a Ballon d'Or list, arguably coming closest in the 2022-23 season when he plundered 30 goals across all competitions for Erik ten Hag's team.

However, the Englishman faced seriously stiff competition for the trophy, and he would have to reach seismic levels of offensive output to force his way into the Ballon d'Or conversation.

Matching the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane for goals - while playing in an arguably less complete team - requires nothing short of a miracle from Rashford, as well as the team either going all the way in the Premier League or Champions League.

Surprise Ballon d'Or winners are not totally unheard of - Michael Owen and Pavel Nedved arguably top the list - but Rashford taking home football's biggest individual honour would rival Leicester City 2015-16 for the biggest shock the sport has ever seen.

Lee Sharpe was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of NetBet Football.