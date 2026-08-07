Real Madrid's 2026-27 campaign: "An amazing season" or "the wheels could come off again"

With Vinicius Junior signing a new contract at Real Madrid, and the Spanish giants adding Yan Diomande to their squad, Sports Mole's Football Editor Matt Law discusses how Jose Mourinho's side could line up during the 2026-27 campaign.

Matt Law, Football Editor: "No guarantees that's going to work"

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It's going to be interesting to see how that works this season with the Diomande signing. Suddenly you've got a front three of Vini, Mbappe, and Diomande. No guarantees that's going to work.

There have been problems with the dynamic even with the amount of goals Mbappe scored. There are still issues at Real Madrid.

It's not a case of just saying we've got three amazing attackers. Diomande is still relatively unproven at the highest level, but that's going to be some front three to watch next season.

Diomande on the right, Mbappe through the middle, and Vini on the left.

Guler is in that area, dipping in and around. You've got Bellingham, Guler, and Diaz. I think they'll go Diomande in that area, and Guler can play in different areas.

Mourinho can change his formation for certain games. Bellingham is better in an advanced area. Suddenly you've got a lot of attackers, and not too many of them want to defend too much in that area.

Valverde can as well. It's some team, it's some squad. Certainly on paper, what they've done at the back as well. It's going to be really interesting to see the makeup of that front three.

Mbappe will probably get 50 goals and still get criticism that he's not a team player, even with a ridiculous amount of goals.

It's going to be really interesting to see the dynamic, with all of them being big personalities. There are suggestions that Bellingham and Mbappe don't have the best relationship. Vini and Mbappe have had their tiffs too.

It could be an amazing season at Real Madrid or the wheels could come off again like they did last season, with people fighting in the dressing room.