Paris Saint-Germain attacker a "dream" target for Arsenal after Vinicius Junior disappointment

With Arsenal missing out on Vinicius Junior, who has signed a new contract at Real Madrid, Sports Mole's Site Coordinator Ben Knapton discusses alternative options for the Gunners in the transfer market.

Ben Knapton, Site Coordinator: "My dream would be Kvaratskhelia"

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They're now going to have to look at alternatives on that left-hand side. Loads of players have been mooted for that. My dream would be Kvaratskhelia.

I would absolutely love to see him at Arsenal, to see those low socks, but that's impossible. There's no chance Arsenal or anyone is going to sign Kvaratskhelia.

Especially with Bradley Barcola still pushing to leave PSG. He'd be a good alternative, especially in terms of his raw pace, raw power, and explosiveness. But it does look like Liverpool are winning that race.

And if PSG are going to hold out for £145m, there's no chance they're getting that. That's just stupid money for a player who wasn't even first choice starter in the latter stages of the Champions League.

So I think Arsenal can forget about signing one of those two. Then you're looking at the likes of Rafael Leao, who is on the market this summer.

I think I saw recently he was offered to Leeds, which was a bit of a fall from grace for Rafael Leao. His numbers weren't the worst last season, but it looks like he's now being linked with a move to Turkey, so you wonder what's gone on there.

He's very inconsistent with his form, whereas Arsenal want a left-winger who's going to deliver an 8 out of 10 every single week.

Then you've got Nico Williams. I think his release clause is something like £90m now he's signed that unprecedented 10-year Athletic Bilbao contract.

There's the Spanish connection with Arteta, and Arsenal have been linked with him for a couple of years now, even before the Euros. So that would maybe be one they could look at.

Or maybe they'll try and push for Julian Alvarez. If Barcelona are going to sign Rodri, Adeyemi, and Anthony Gordon, how much money have they got left over?

Can they afford to sign a Julian Alvarez? Arsenal could afford to do that but you're still thinking we need to solve that left-wing issue. Julian Alvarez doesn't really solve that.