Man City transfer news: James Trafford replacement's 'medical' scheduled as details of Enzo Maresca's latest signing revealed

Manchester City have agreed a deal to bring goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli to the club from Marseille, the newest report has claimed.

The Citizens are embarking upon a new era under, with Pep Guardiola having left the Etihad after a decade in the Premier League.

New boss Enzo Maresca already has experience of managing in the English top flight, and City's hierarchy have taken the decision to back him considerably in the transfer market.

Elliot Anderson was signed for a fee significantly in excess of £100m, but others have left the club, including goalkeeper James Trafford to Leeds United for £40m.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that City have agreed a deal to sign Marseille shot-stopper Geronimo Rulli, who has been authorised to fly in for his medical.

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Manchester City transfer news: Geronimo Rulli as the James Trafford heir

The report also states that the Argentinian will sign a two-year contract, while there will also be an option to extend his deal until 2029.

Rulli is 34 and is seven years older than current City number one Gianluigi Donnarumma, so the chances of him taking over from the Italian are slim.

The Marseille star has also played for Real Sociedad, Montpellier, Villarreal and Ajax, and he has played 23 games in the Europa League, as well as 20 games in the Champions League.

Rulli will not be expected to take up a significant portion of minutes, and if he is satisfied with a backup role unlike Trafford, then his signing should be seen positively.

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Enzo Maresca at Manchester City: A good summer so far?

Concerns about City's ability to challenge for the title are natural considering the impact Guardiola had on the club, but Maresca's squad is in a strong position ahead of the new season.

Anderson will likely give the Citizens a renewed defensive solidity in the middle of the pitch, and the fact that Rodri is still at the Etihad means they arguably boast the best midfield in the Premier League.

Maresca may still need other signings this window, with the team having lost defenders Nathan Ake and John Stones this summer, but there is little reason to doubt the ambition of the club's hierarchy.