Liverpool transfer news: £145m Bradley Barcola deal with PSG 'difficult' but positive emerges from winger pursuit

Liverpool are reported to believe that a deal for Bradley Barcola will be difficult due to Paris Saint-Germain's asking price of £145m, though the winger would be keen on a move to Anfield.

The start of the Premier League season is only weeks away, with the Merseysiders set for a difficult test away to Newcastle United on August 23.

Andoni Iraola's squad may all be in training other than Alexis Mac Allister, but while he has the numbers, he does not yet have the quality needed to challenge for the title.

The Reds have been on the lookout for a marquee winger ever since the departure of Mohamed Salah, and PSG's Barcola appears to be their number one choice.

However, Sky Sports News report that Liverpool believe the deal is difficult after talks with the French club given their demands of £145m, though a move to Anfield is thought to be appealing to the winger.

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Bradley Barcola transfer news: Arsenal panic or Alexander Isak patience?

One of the reasons why Liverpool fans are so concerned about the slow pace of the deal for Barcola is the possibility that Arsenal could enter the race after missing out on Vinicius Junior.

However, the 23-year-old would appear to be the Gunners' third choice this summer given they failed to sign either Morgan Rogers or Vinicius Junior.

BRADLEY BARCOLA: PSG STATS Matches: 151 Starts: 107 Goals: 39 Assists: 35

Barcola may feel more appreciated by Liverpool, who have reportedly been interested in the attacker throughout the transfer window.

The Reds are also no strangers to protracted sagas considering the signed Alexander Isak on transfer deadline day of summer 2025, and perhaps the reality of such expensive deals is that they take far longer to complete than ordinary signings.

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PSG replacements for Barcola: Mika Godts and Maghnes Akliouche

Another reason for the protracted nature of the deal may be that PSG are busy trying to sign at least two adequate replacements for two potential departures.

Barcola is not the only winger linked with an exit, with teenager Ibrahim Mbaye reported to be a target of several European clubs, including Liverpool.

PSG have been credited with serious interest in Ajax attacker Mika Godts, as well as Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche.

Once both of those transfers have materialised, it would not be surprising if Barcola and Mbaye were then allowed to leave.