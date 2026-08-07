Preview: Sparta Rotterdam vs. Feyenoord - prediction, team news, lineups

Rogier Meijer's first competitive match in charge of Sparta Rotterdam pits him against local rivals Feyenoord in Sunday's derby to start their season.

The Eredivisie opener at Sparta Stadion sees two new managers at the helm of the Rotterdam-based clubs, who chose to go in different directions after the 2025-26 season.

Match preview

Sparta were in with a shout of making the playoffs for a possible European berth after the regular season, only for a six-match winless run to put paid to those prospects.

Four losses in that period ultimately cost De Kasteelheren their place in that four-team mini-tournament, with Sparta finishing five points behind ninth-placed Groningen.

Paying the price for conceding 62 goals — only four of the 17 other teams let in more — the Castle Lords opted for a change in managerial direction with Maurice Steijn's contract running out without a renewal.

If pre-season is an indicator of anything, this weekend's hosts have little or no momentum ahead of their Eredivisie opener, considering their run of four defeats against Meppen, Waregem, Asteras Tripolis and Duisburg, following a three-match winning start to their tune-up for the start of the 2026-27 season.

Having kept clean sheets in those 8-0, 4-0 and 1-0 successes over SV VELO, VOC and Telstar, Feyenoord will welcome facing a side that have let in seven across the recent four, losing two during that time.

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While Meijer is a new face in these parts, Giovanni van Bronckhorst returns to familiar surroundings after replacing the sacked Robin van Persie despite the Stadium Club finishing as runners-up and outscoring all but champions PSV Eindhoven and third-placed NEC.

Seventy goals could not save Van Persie, who ended the campaign winning three of the final four league matches, but ultimately paying the price for a mid-season wobble that saw the Rotterdam giants go from title contention to battling for a Champions League berth.

Reappointing Van Bronckhorst gives the former left-back a simple remit: dethroning PSV — who are seeking a fourth consecutive title — to claim his second and De Stadionclub's 17th crown.

It was Van Bronckhorst who ended the club's 18-year wait for the Dutch top-flight title, and while PSV's free-scoring side under Peter Bosz will take some beating, supporters hope to claim their third crown in the current millennium.

A winning streak in the off-season bodes well for a strong start, even if they will remember January's 4-3 loss at De Kuip to their local rivals, which snapped their nine-year streak without a loss in the derby.

Sparta Rotterdam friendlies form:

W

W

L

L

D

D

Feyenoord friendlies form:

W

W

W

W

W

Team News

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Mitchel van Bergen missed Sparta's friendly against Duisburg, and he is reportedly an injury doubt for the opener.

Without Tobias Lauritsen, scorer of 12 Eredivisie goals in 25-26, who has joined Sampdoria, the Castle Lords will look to others for game-changing contributions.

Shunsuke Mito scored seven times in the top flight last season, and the wideman remains in situ, aiming to take more attacking responsibility after last season's goal contributions (10) — only Lauritsen (17) had more.

While Feyenoord's lengthy injury list has now eased, Jakob Moder (knee), Thomas Beelen (leg), Jordan Bos (knee) and Bart Nieuwkoop are absent.

Ayase Ueda was last season's top goalscorer, and the 25-goal frontman aims to pick up where he left off against local rivals.

Anis Hadj Moussa's 17 direct involvements leading to goals outdid all but Ueda (26), highlighting his decisive qualities for the visiting side.

Sparta Rotterdam possible starting lineup:

Bednarek; Martes, Young, Verschuren, Kuipers; Roaldsoy, Santos; Terho, Van Cruijsen, Mito; Thorisson

Feyenoord possible starting lineup:

Ernst; Read, St Juste, Kraaijeveld, Marmol; Zechiel, Vanhoutte; Moussa, Valente, Diarra; Ueda

We say: Sparta Rotterdam 1-3 Feyenoord

Entering the new season on a five-match winning run, Feyenoord's superior match-winning quality should tell on matchday one, as De Stadionclub secure a comfortable success to begin Van Bronckhorst's second spell on a winning note.

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