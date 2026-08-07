Transfer news and rumours today: Lukic completes Ipswich medical, Celtic target Hearts star, Crystal Palace sign ex-Arsenal defender

Fulham midfielder Sasa Lukic is reportedly on the brink of joining newly promoted Ipswich Town.

According to The Athletic, the 29-year-old has completed his Ipswich medical after the two clubs reached an agreement over a transfer worth £9m.

It is only a matter of time until Lukic is officially unveiled as a new Ipswich player on a four-year contract.

The Serbia international is set to become Ipswich's second midfield addition in a matter of days following Florentino Luis's recent arrival from Burnley.

Lukic will also become the second player to join Ipswich from Fulham this summer, after defender Issa Diop completed a move to Gary O'Neil's side earlier this summer.

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Celtic step up Braga pursuit

In Scotland, Celtic are reportedly accelerating their efforts to sign Hearts star Claudio Braga.

The attacker was a key performer for Hearts in the 2025-26 campaign, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists in 38 top-flight appearances as his side fell agonisingly short of Celtic in the title race.

Braga has featured in Hearts' first four games of the new season, but it is still unclear whether he will be at Tynecastle at the end of the transfer window.

Celtic were credited with interest earlier this summer, and journalist Pete O'Rourke is now reporting that the Scottish champions are now stepping up their pursuit of the versatile attacker.

The update also claims that several overseas teams are considering potential moves for the 26-year-old before the end of the summer market.

Crystal Palace confirm Tomiyasu signing

Back in the Premier League, Crystal Palace have confirmed the signing of former Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Tomiyasu made 84 appearances during a four-year spell for Arsenal before leaving in the summer of 2024.

The versatile defender is now back in the Premier League after signing for Palace on a free transfer, becoming the club's second addition of the summer window following Oscar Mingueza's arrival.

Tomiyasu completed a successful trial period with the Eagles after leaving Ajax at the end of last season.

“I’m excited to get started," Tomiyasu told Palace's official website. "This club is in a good moment, winning three titles in two seasons. Here is where I wanted to be.”

The Eagles have not disclosed the contract length, but they have confirmed that Tomiyasu will wear the number 17 shirt.