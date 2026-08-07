Preview: Porto vs Alverca - prediction, team news, lineups

Porto will begin the defence of their Primeira Liga title on Sunday when they welcome Alverca to Estadio do Dragao, with the visitors also looking to build on last season's encouraging return to the top flight.

The Dragons lifted the Portuguese championship by finishing six points clear at the top of the Primeira Liga table last term, while the Ribatejo outfit secured survival with an 11th-placed finish.



Match preview

Francesco Farioli's appointment in July 2025 ultimately proved an inspired decision for Porto, having guided the Dragons to their first Primeira Liga title in four years and the 31st league crown in the club's history.

To put the Italian's impact into perspective, the Blue and Whites' haul of 88 points was the joint-second-highest tally in the club's history, with the champions losing just two of their 34 league matches while recording 28 victories and four draws.

However, that domestic dominance did not translate into success in the cup competitions, as Porto exited the Taca da Liga and Europa League at the quarter-final stage following defeats to Vitoria de Guimaraes and Nottingham Forest, respectively, before their Taca de Portugal journey ended in the semi-finals against Sporting Lisbon.

Following a mixed pre-season campaign in which they won one of their two friendlies (L1), Porto opened the new season by edging past second-tier Torreense 1-0 in the Portuguese Super Cup last weekend, with Victor Froholdt's goal proving enough in a contest that was far closer than the gulf in quality between the two sides suggested.

That encounter served as another reminder of what Farioli's Porto have become, with the Dragons consistently finding ways to grind out victories even when not at their fluent best, largely thanks to a defensive unit that kept a league-high 21 clean sheets and conceded just 18 goals in the Primeira Liga last season.

It is therefore no surprise that Porto will head into this weekend's opener full of confidence against an Alverca side they have shut out in five of their last six meetings while winning five of those encounters, including a 4-0 aggregate triumph across both league fixtures last term.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Alverca returned to the Portuguese top flight last season after spending more than two decades outside the division, making their comfortable survival an impressive achievement under Custodio Castro.

The Ribatejo outfit are now under new leadership after Castro departed at the end of the campaign following a one-year spell, paving the way for Sergio Ferreira, who recently guided Porto's youth side to the national junior title.

Ferreira has enjoyed an encouraging start to life in charge, overseeing victories in four of the club's five pre-season friendlies (L1), with wins over Leiria, Os Belenenses, Estoril Praia and Sporting CP B.

However, facing a side of Porto's calibre represents a far greater test for Alverca, who will be eager to avoid another sluggish start after collecting just one point from their first four league matches last season, with one of their three defeats coming away to Moreirense on the opening weekend.

The visitors also have an underwhelming away record to overcome after losing 10 of their 17 league matches on the road last term, including each of their final three, finishing with just 13 points from a possible 51 away from home.

Porto form (all competitions):

W

Alverca form (pre-season friendlies):

W

W

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Porto have retained the core of the squad that won last season's league title and also completed the permanent signing of Jakub Kiwior from Arsenal following his impressive loan spell with the Portuguese champions.

Veteran defender Thiago Silva is the headline departure after returning to Fluminense following his second spell at the club, while Luuk de Jong also left after an injury-disrupted season under Farioli.

The champions have strengthened with the arrivals of Hwang In-beom from Feyenoord and Andre Silva from Elche among several additions, with the latter expected to make a second consecutive start after making his full debut in last weekend's Super Cup success.

In terms of fitness concerns, Porto remain without striker Samu Aghehowa, who has been sidelined with a serious knee injury since February, while Vasco Sousa is also unavailable, having returned from his loan spell with a leg problem, and Jan Bednarek is doubtful after being forced off through injury last weekend.

Meanwhile, Alverca have taken a more measured approach in the transfer market than they did last summer, with their recruitment primarily focused on replacing the attacking output lost following the departure of key forwards.

Top league scorer Marko Milovanovic, who netted nine goals last season, retuend to Almeria following the expiry of his loan before signing for Portsmouth, while Sandro Lima, who scored five times during the campaign, has joined Ararat-Armenia.

The visitors have strengthened with the signing of Francisco Chissumba (loan), Yaya Bojang, Jhonatan Luiz, Vivaldo Semedo (loan), Tiago Octavio, Mateus and Marco Essimi, among other arrivals.

Alverca will remain without Sabit Abdulai, who has been sidelined with a knee injury since January, while Julian Martinez is also unavailable after suffering a similar issue in March.

Porto possible starting lineup:

Costa; M Fernandes, Kiwior, N Perez, Sanusi; Varela, Froholdt; Pepe, G Veiga, W Gomes; A Silva

Alverca possible starting lineup:

M. Mendes; Baseya, S Gomez, Meupiyou; Touaizi, D Gui, V Moreira, I James; Figueiredo, Semedo, Chiquinho

We say: Porto 2-0 Alverca

Porto's defensive resilience was once again on display in last weekend's Super Cup victory over Torreense, and that solidity should provide the foundation for another positive result here.

Although Alverca have shown encouraging signs under their new manager, the champions possess superior quality at both ends of the pitch, and we expect them to begin their title defence with a controlled home victory.



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