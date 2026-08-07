Preview: Gil Vicente vs Rio Ave - prediction, team news, lineups

Gil Vicente and Rio Ave will get their 2026-27 Primeira Liga campaigns underway this Sunday when both sides meet at Estadio Cidade de Barcelos.

The Roosters finished sixth in the Portuguese top-flight table last term and will look to mount a stronger push for European football, while the Vilacondenses ended 13th and will aim to finish in the upper half of the standings this season.

Match preview

Gil Vicente had genuine hopes of securing a continental berth after occupying a place in the top four for the majority of the first half of the 2025-26 campaign, but a poor run of just two victories from their final 12 matches (D4, L6) saw that dream extinguished.

However, that league finish represented an improvement on the Roosters' previous three campaigns, having ended 13th twice and 12th in that period, meaning Cesar Peixoto's one-year-and-three-month spell at the helm had produced a clear upward trajectory.

Following Peixoto's departure for Wolverhampton Wanderers in June, Luis Pinto, who helped Vitoria de Guimaraes end a 13-year wait for silverware with a Taca da Liga triumph last term, was appointed as the new manager.

Pinto has enjoyed a decent start in charge as far as preparation for the new campaign is concerned, with his side unbeaten across four pre-season friendlies, recording draws against Figueirense and Moreirense as well as victories over Porto and Penafiel.

That said, Gil Vicente picked up 30 points from a possible 51 at home in the league last season, so they will be looking to build on that impressive record, knowing it could prove decisive in their bid to secure a continental spot this term.

© Imago / Avant Sports

Meanwhile, Sotiris Silaidopoulos enters his second season in charge of Rio Ave following his appointment at the beginning of the previous campaign, which proved to be a rollercoaster despite ultimately securing survival.

The Greek manager saw his position come under pressure when his side lost six straight matches between mid-January and late February, but a sustained run of four victories from their next six matches helped restore faith in Sylaidopoulos, even if the team failed to win any of their final five fixtures (D3, L2).

However, Rio Ave appear to have regained their rhythm, highlighted by their pre-season campaign, where they won four of five matches (D1), including a 3-1 success over Moreirense last time out, and they will hope to carry that momentum into Sunday's opener.

The Vilacondenses can be confident of taking something away from Barcelos this weekend, given they have gone unbeaten in each of their last eight Primeira Liga encounters with Gil Vicente (W2, D6), although the most recent four in that spell ended in draws, including a 2-2 stalemate in the corresponding fixture before a goalless result in the return leg.

Gil Vicente form (pre-season friendlies):

D

W

D

D

Rio Ave form (pre-season friendlies):

D

W

D

W

W

Team News

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press

Gil Vicente's activities during the transfer window saw them sign the likes of Jose Silva, David Moreira and Walace Franca among other additions, while Rodrigo Rodrigues,

Jonathan Mutombo, Jorge Aguirre and Ze Carlos were among those to depart.

Murilo de Souza led the team with 11 league goals last term and will be the one to watch here as he is set to operate on the flank, with Franca expected to make his competitive debut in the number nine role.

Meanwhile, Rio Ave signed Roland Galcik, Gustavo Mancha and Diogo Nascimento on loan among other additions, while Ole Pohlmann and Gustavo Mancha were among the players to depart.

Goalkeeper Ennio van der Gouw is expected to be between the sticks this weekend, while Tamble Monteiro could lead the line as the visitors aim to make a positive start.

Gil Vicente possible starting lineup:

Lucao; Esgaio, Elimbi, Buatu, Moreira; Caseres, Lausen; Murilo de Souza, Gonzalez Garcia, Fernandez; Franca

Rio Ave possible starting lineup:

Van der Gouw; Vrousai, Brabec, Mancha, Abbey; Nikitscher, Ntoi; Bezerra, Blesa, Galcik; Monteiro

We say: Gil Vicente 2-0 Rio Ave

There is not much to draw on in terms of momentum since friendly games do not provide a complete picture of a team's level, making this encounter a difficult one to call.

However, given Gil Vicente's superior campaign last term and the advantage of playing at home, a victory for the Roosters looks feasible.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.