Preview: Sporting Lisbon vs Gil Vicente - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 14 May 2026 23:56

Sporting Lisbon welcome Gil Vicente to Estadio Jose Alvalade for the final fixture of the 2025-26 Primeira Liga campaign, knowing victory would secure a path into the Champions League.

The Lions enter this encounter sitting second in the Portuguese top-flight table, two points ahead of Benfica in third, while the visitors from Barcelos occupy sixth and trail fifth-placed Famalicao by three points.

Match preview

Sporting fell short in their bid for a third successive Primeira Liga title, with Porto already confirmed as champions, but Rui Borges will be relieved that his side have not seen everything unravel after slipping out of the top two following a difficult spell in April.

During that period, the Lions went three league matches without a win, beginning with a Derby de Lisboa defeat that allowed Benfica to leapfrog them into second, followed by frustrating draws against bottom-two sides AVS and Tondela.

However, two emphatic victories combined with successive Benfica slip-ups have seen Sporting reclaim second place, with Borges' men following up their 5-1 demolition of Vitoria de Guimaraes with a comfortable 4-1 success away at Rio Ave on Monday.

Despite falling behind to an early strike from Diogo Bezerra, the Lions responded impressively as Luis Suarez converted from the penalty spot in the 35th minute before a Gustavo Mancha own goal put the Lisbon giants ahead, while Francisco Trincao and Geovany Quenda completed the rout against their depleted opponents.

Sporting have now scored a league-high 86 goals, and Borges’ men will hope their attacking quality proves decisive this weekend knowing that any slip could see them miss out on Champions League qualification, with Benfica holding the head-to-head advantage.

The Lions can also take confidence from an impressive record on familiar ground, having won 12 of their 16 home league matches this season (D2, L2), particularly as they face opponents who have looked less convincing in recent weeks.

© Imago

Indeed, Gil Vicente have lost five of their last 11 matches (W2, D4), one more than they suffered across their previous 22 league outings, with the Roosters arriving after a disappointing 3-1 home defeat to Arouca on Monday.

In a contest where the decisive moments arrived after the hour mark, Cesar Peixoto's men restored parity through Luis Esteves just two minutes after conceding the opener but quickly found themselves behind again as Ivan Barbero struck in the 67th minute, with Taichi Fukui adding a third late on

That outcome also highlighted Gil Vicente's recent defensive struggles, with the Barcelos club managing just three clean sheets across their last 20 Primeira Liga fixtures, although their tally of 35 goals conceded remains bettered only by sides occupying the top five places.

Needing victory here alongside a Famalicao defeat against Alverca to snatch fifth place – a possible route into the Conference League – the Roosters face a difficult challenge, having failed to beat Sporting in any of the last 14 meetings between the sides (D3, L11), including a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture.

Recent performances on the road offer little encouragement, with Gil Vicente winless in their last five away matches (D3, L2) and managing just one victory from their last 11 league outings outside their ground (W1, D7, L3) since November.



Sporting Lisbon Primeira Liga form:

W

L

D

D

W

W

Sporting Lisbon form (all competitions):

L

D

D

D

W

W

Gil Vicente Primeira Liga form:

W

D

L

W

D

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Bildbyran

Sporting enter this encounter with several absentees in defence; Zeno Debast remains sidelined with a femur injury, while Ousmane Diomande will serve a one-match suspension due to an accumulation of bookings.

Ivan Fresneda is also still recovering from a muscle problem, although the return of Georgios Vagiannidis from a brief fitness issue should provide cover at right-back.

Elsewhere, club captain Morten Hjulmand (ankle), Joao Simoes (foot) and Fotis Ioannidis (knee) are all unavailable for this fixture as they continue their respective recoveries.

Suarez's penalty against Rio Ave took his league-leading tally to 27 goals, and the Colombian will aim to round off an impressive debut campaign with Sporting by adding to that total.

As for Gil Vicente, midfielder Mohamed Bamba remains sidelined through injury, while winger Tidjany Toure could once again miss out on the matchday squad.

Gustavo Varela was preferred ahead of Hector Hernandez to lead the line last time out, and the former may retain his place here after registering the assist for Esteves' goal.



Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:

Silva; Vangiannidis, Quaresma, Inacio, Araujo; Braganca, Morita; Goncalves, Trincao, Quenda; Suarez

Gil Vicente possible starting lineup:

Figueira: Konan, Mananga, Elimbi, Ze Carlos; Esteves, Ze Carlos Natario; Moreira, Garcia, Souza; Varela

We say: Sporting Lisbon 4-1 Gil Vicente

Sporting now have their fate firmly in their own hands, with the Lions requiring only victory to secure second place, and despite their defensive absentees, they should still have enough quality to claim a convincing result against a struggling Gil Vicente side.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.