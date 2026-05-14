Preview: Gaziantep vs Istanbul Basaksehir - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 14 May 2026 23:29

Istanbul Basaksehir travel to face faltering Gaziantep in the final fixture of the 2025-26 Turkish Super Lig campaign, hoping victory will be enough to secure a top-five finish.

The Grey Owls currently sit sixth in the Turkish top-flight table, one point behind fifth-placed Goztepe, while the 12th-placed Falcons have already secured their safety but will still aim to climb further up the standings.

Match preview

Basaksehir strengthened their push for a top-five finish last time out as goals from Eldor Shomurodov, Yusuf Sari and Abbosbek Fayzullaev sealed an emphatic 3-0 victory over Samsunspor on Saturday.

That result means the Grey Owls have won three of their last five matches (D1, L1), with each of those successes coming on home soil and featuring at least three goals, but the story has been very different away from home in recent weeks.

Nuri Sahin's men have failed to win any of their last four away fixtures, though three of those matches came against teams currently occupying the top three places, with defeats to already-crowned champions Galatasaray and second-placed Fenerbahce alongside a draw at Trabzonspor.

However, taking on a struggling opponent this weekend appears a much less demanding task on paper, particularly given that the Grey Owls have won five of the previous six meetings between the sides (L1), including a 5-1 success in this season’s reverse fixture, although their last visit to Gaziantep ended in a 3-0 defeat.

In a fixture where the winning side has scored more than once in each of the past six encounters, Basaksehir will look to rely on their impressive attacking threat, having found the net 56 times in the league this season, the highest tally of any club outside the top four.

That said, a victory for the Grey Owls combined with a Goztepe slip-up away at Samsunspor would see Sahin's side finish fifth, a position that could secure a European place depending on the outcome of the Turkish Cup final between Trabzonspor and Konyaspor.

© Imago / Seksim Photo

Meanwhile, Gaziantep have endured a poor run of form in recent times, losing five of their last seven matches (W1, D1, L5), with each of the three matches under Mirel Radoi — who took charge in mid-April — ending in multi-goal defeats

After a 3-0 thrashing at Eyüpspor and a 2-0 home loss to Besiktas, the Falcons suffered a 2-1 defeat away at Goztepe last weekend, with Mohamed Bayo's equaliser only briefly raising hopes before Radoi's men conceded again in the 80th minute.

That outcome further highlights Gaziantep's difficulties in 2026, having managed just three victories from 16 league matches (D5, L8) since the turn of the year, while it also underlines their defensive problems after conceding 56 goals in the Super Lig this season, the second-highest tally in the division.

The Falcons have also produced mixed results on home soil, posting a record of five wins, five draws and six defeats in the league this term, while only one success has come from their last five top-flight matches at Gaziantep Stadium (D2, L2).



Gaziantep Turkish Super Lig form:

D

L

W

L

L

L

Istanbul Basaksehir Turkish Super Lig form:

D

W

D

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo

Basaksehir forward Bertug Yildirim was forced off through injury during the first half last time out, making him a major doubt for Saturday's clash, and if he fails to recover, Davie Selke, who replaced him in that encounter, could lead the attack.

Shomurodov moved to 21 league goals after converting from the penalty spot last weekend, leaving the attacker just one behind Trabzonspor's Paul Onuachu in the race for the Turkish Super Lig Golden Boot.

As for Gaziantep, Ali Mevran Ablak and Salem M'Bakata remain sidelined with long-term knee injuries, while Badou Ndiaye continues to work his way back to full fitness.

Meanwhile, Yusuf Kabadayi could be absent for a fifth consecutive outing, with Nihad Mujakic also considered a major doubt after missing the previous match through injury.



Gaziantep possible starting lineup:

Gorgen; Sangare, Abena, Kizildag, Rodrigues; Gidado, Camara; Sorescu, Maxim, Kozlowski; Bayo

Istanbul Basaksehir possible starting lineup:

Sengezer; Sahiner, Duarte, Opoku, Karatas; Kemen, Gunes; Sari, Shomurodov, Harit; Yildirim

We say: Gaziantep 1-3 Istanbul Basaksehir

Although Basaksehir have struggled away from home in recent weeks, facing a faltering Gaziantep side appears an ideal opportunity for the visitors to collect maximum points.

There is also greater motivation for the Grey Owls in this encounter, with Sahin's men aiming to strengthen their hopes of securing a top-five finish.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.