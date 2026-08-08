Arsenal transfer news: Turkish giants 'open talks' for Gunners attacker

Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli has allegedly emerged as a transfer target for Galatasaray.

With Leandro Trossard having left the Emirates Stadium and Vinicius Junior shunned a move to North London, Mikel Arteta is still in the market for a new winger.

As a result, any exit for Martinelli before the end of the summer transfer window is far from a certainty, but interest remains in the Brazil international's signature.

Albeit with an option until 2028, Martinelli officially has 11 months to run on his contract at this point in time.

According to journalist Nicolo Schira, that has led to surprise interest from Galatasaray.

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Galatasaray ready to move for Martinelli

The report claims that discussions have been opened with Arsenal regarding a potential deal for the 25-year-old.

Schira says that there is no agreement with Arsenal over a contract extension, other than the one-year option already inserted into his current terms.

Galatasaray are seemingly trying to take advantage of the situation and offer Martinelli a new challenge.

In seven seasons at Arsenal, Martinelli has racked up 62 goals from 278 appearances in all competitions.

Super Lig champions from 2025-26, Galatasaray have endured a quiet transfer window thus far, only adding Burnley midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu to their ranks.

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Why Arsenal are highly likely to reject any Martinelli interest

Unless Martinelli specifically requests to leave Arsenal this summer, Arteta is unlikely to entertain interest in his signature.

His current wide options read Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke, new signing Christos Tzolis and Martinelli.

While Eberechi Eze, Ethan Nwaneri and Gabriel Jesus are alternatives, they either usually play more centrally or could leave the club.

Across what Arteta hopes will be another prolonged campaign competing on all fronts, he will not want to lose a player who has played more than 50 games in each of the last two seasons.