Tottenham transfer news today: Cristian Romero to Arsenal, Micky van de Ven boost, Conor Gallagher offer

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Tottenham Hotspur transfer news blog on Saturday, August 8!

Defender talk has dominated the transfer landscape at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium over the past 24 hours, as Roberto De Zerbi is soon expected to wave goodbye to one central stalwart, while the other has held positive discussions over a contract extension.

Today's Tottenham transfer headlines

Tottenham transfer news today: What's happening on August 8?

While Tottenham have splashed the cash in the transfer market like never before this summer, the Lilywhites also received a significant internal boost with news of progress on Micky van de Ven's contract extension, the 25-year-old Netherlands international said to have never been considered for sale throughout the summer.

The renewal, which mirrors the structure of Pedro Porro's recent extension, ties down a centre-back who has developed into one of the Premier League's most dynamic defenders and gives Roberto De Zerbi the stability in his backline he needs to absorb the uncertainty around Cristian Romero.

The Argentine's situation grew more complicated on Friday, as Arsenal - on the lookout for a William Saliba replacement while the Frenchman recovers from a back injury - are still pursuing his services, alongside Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan, but the Spanish side are considered the top contenders to sign him.

Elsewhere, Conor Gallagher received a surprise offer from a European club, representing the latest signal from De Zerbi that players who are not considered integral to his plans will be allowed to leave.

The Savinho deal from Manchester City is still expected to be confirmed, though a formal announcement has still to arrive, and the fee is understood to be edging closer to £70m following revised City demands.

Spurs face Getafe in another pre-season friendly on August 8, with De Zerbi expected to use the game as his last major squad assessment before the Premier League opener against Brentford on August 22.