Chelsea transfer news today: £18m deal close, Enzo Fernandez latest, £75m PSG threat

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Chelsea transfer news blog on Saturday, August 8!

As Xabi Alonso prepares his squad to face AC Milan in a Saturday afternoon friendly, the Blues are still attempting to resist interest from Manchester City - and former boss Enzo Maresca - in two key targets.

Today's Chelsea transfer headlines

Chelsea transfer news today: What's happening on August 8?

Chelsea's Pep Chavarria pursuit took a significant step forward on August 7, with agreement on all details now fully confirmed at £18m rising to around £19.7m with add-ons, the 28-year-old Rayo Vallecano left-back having been given permission to travel for his medical.

Chavarria has not featured in pre-season and is therefore not expected to start against Fulham on August 24, with the Real Sociedad home friendly on August 15 a more realistic debut date if his medical and registration proceed without complication.

Elsewhere in the backline, Paris Saint-Germain are weighing up a £75m move for right-back Malo Gusto, with the French champions understood to have given internal approval to pursue the 23-year-old France international as competition for Achraf Hakimi, creating a significant outgoing question for Chelsea to resolve.

Chelsea are said to be open to the sale at their stated valuation, with Reece James still considered the first choice at right-back under Alonso, though losing another full-back in the same summer as Marc Cucurella would require further defensive reinforcement.

Manchester City are separately believed to have been monitoring Gusto, adding competition should PSG's approach advance.

The Enzo Fernandez situation refuses to disappear, with Enzo Maresca reportedly viewing the Argentina midfielder as his dream solution to replacing Rodri at City, a position built on their previous relationship at Stamford Bridge. However, Chelsea hold Fernandez's contract until 2032 and are not prepared to sell to a domestic rival.

A Serie A club was separately reported to be exploring a deal for out-of-favour centre-back Benoit Badiashile, adding further momentum to the defensive clear-out that has already seen Trevoh Chalobah agree terms to join Como.