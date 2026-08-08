Arsenal transfer news today: Bruno Guimaraes 'truth', £188m duo targeted, Julian Alvarez latest

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Arsenal transfer news blog on Saturday, August 8!

The Gunners are gearing up face Borussia Dortmund in the Emirates Cup this Sunday, while sporting director Andrea Berta works on formalising the Bruno Guimaraes deal and searching far and wide for alternatives to Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior.

Today's Arsenal transfer headlines

Arsenal transfer news today: What's happening on August 8?

The failed Vinicius Junior pursuit crystallised something important for Arsenal: they now have three confirmed alternative targets to fill the attacking gap, with Bradley Barcola, Julian Alvarez and Everton's Iliman Ndiaye all understood to be under consideration.

Barcola is reportedly the most attractive option given his profile as a wide forward, but Arsenal are said to be third in the queue for the Paris Saint-Germain winger behind Liverpool, whose £100m bid is already the subject of formal talks, and PSG's position remains at £130m to £145m.

Alvarez is believed to prefer Barcelona over any alternative and faces competition from a club Atletico have repeatedly refused to negotiate with, leaving Arsenal's realistic chances complicated further by the Argentina forward's own stated destination preference.

Ndiaye of Everton is seen as the most attainable of the three, though Saudi Pro League clubs are thought to be competing for the Senegal international, and Arteta would prefer a profile more naturally suited to operating off the left.

The Guimaraes deal is all but officially done, with Newcastle sporting director Ross Wilson confirming publicly: "We didn't want to sell Bruno. He's our captain... he very respectfully, very emotionally, told us he wanted to leave," resolving any lingering questions about how the deal came together - all that is left now is the official confirmation.

Arsenal and Manchester United were also reported to have made late background checks on an Inter Milan forward, should their pursuits of other attacking targets fail to bear fruit.